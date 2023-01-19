Amazon just dropped Samsung Galaxy A73 price to just 19650 from 47490

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A73 is now affordable! Amazon is currently hosting its Great Republic Day sale on a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops and wearables. If you are looking for a smartphone that is an all-rounder with long battery life and a good set of cameras, then Galaxy A73 is perfect for you. You can enjoy the performance of the Snapdragon 778G chipset, long battery life, and good cameras headlined by 108MP and 12MP + 5MP + 5MP secondary cameras at a much cheaper rate due to the Amazon sale. For selfies, it gets a 32MP front camera. Plus, with 4 years of OS and 5 years of security support, it makes a good case for longevity as well.

    How much does it cost? Usually, you will find its retail price set at Rs. 47490. But the Amazon sale is here and it brings a golden chance to nab it at an affordable price. Know the amazing offer here.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut

    The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A73 is originally priced at Rs. 47490 on Amazon. However, Amazon has announced a stellar offer on it where it can be yours for just 19650! Amazon is initially offering a massive 18 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy A73 after which it is available for just Rs. 38950. That's not all. You can further reduce the price by using exchange offers and bank benefits.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09XHL7X8Q

    Amazon is also offering plenty of bank offers that you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. You can get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions of minimum purchase value Rs. 5000 on Non-EMI transactions, you can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI credit cards.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 with exchange deal

    Amazon has also rolled out exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A73. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, hence you may not receive the full amount of the exchange deal.

    If you fulfil all the conditions, both these offers combined, take the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 down to just Rs. 19650!

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 20:45 IST
