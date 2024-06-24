 Amazon Monsoon Mobile Mania 2024: Top smartphone deals on Amazon from iPhone 13 to OnePlus 11R | Mobile News

Amazon Monsoon Mobile Mania 2024: Top smartphone deals on Amazon from iPhone 13 to OnePlus 11R

Get the best smartphone deals on Amazon during the Monsoon Mobile Mania sale, featuring top brands like Apple, OnePlus, Realme, Redmi, and Samsung.

By: HT TECH
Jun 24 2024, 14:41 IST
Amazon is offering discounts on top smartphones like iPhone 13 and OnePlus 11R during Monsoon Mobile Mania sale. (Pexels)

Discover various deals on smartphones from brands like Apple, iQOO, OnePlus, Realme, Redmi, Samsung, and more during the Amazon Monsoon Mobile Mania sale. The sale is live until June 25. Here are some notable deals:

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
HONOR X9b 5G (Midnight Black, 8GB + 256GB) | India's First Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved AMOLED Display | 5800mAh Battery | 108MP Primary Camera | without Charger 3.8/5 ₹ 22,999

Apple iPhone 13

B09G9BL5CP-1

Featuring a dual-camera setup with 12 MP wide and ultra-wide sensors, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and a Super Retina XDR display. The A15 Bionic chip powers its performance. Available for Rs. 48,999 on Amazon.

Honor X9B 5G

B0CSDQ434W-2

This smartphone includes a curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 gaming chipset, a 108 MP primary camera, MagicOS 7.2, and a 5800mAh battery. EMI options are available at Rs. 7,333 per month. Purchase it for Rs. 21,999 on Amazon.

iQOO Z9X 5G

B07WHRHBLH-3

Comes with a 6.72-inch display, a 50MP AI camera, a 6000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. EMI options start at Rs. 4,000 per month. Available for 11,999 on Amazon.

OnePlus 11R 5G

B0CZDV8P9T-4

Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, this phone includes a 50 MP IMX890 triple camera system, a HyperTouch Engine, a 120 Hz Super Fluid display, and 100W SUPERVOOC rapid charging. Purchase it for Rs. 27,999 on Amazon.

Realme GT 6T 5G

B0D3J7HS89-5

Features a 9-layer cooling system, SuperOIS, a 6000 bright display, and a 7+ Gen 3 flagship processor. EMI options start at 2,417 per month. Available for 28,999 on Amazon.

Redmi 13C 5G

B0CNX6WVG5-6

Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an 18W fast charger, and a 50MP AI twin camera. EMI options start at 1,917 per month. Purchase it for 11,499 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

B0CQ9NWZ5M-7

This phone has a 120Hz sAMOLED display and a 50MP no-shake camera with Vision Booster technology. EMI options start at 2,167 per month. Available for 12,999 on Amazon.

 

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 14:41 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets