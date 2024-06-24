Amazon Monsoon Mobile Mania 2024: Top smartphone deals on Amazon from iPhone 13 to OnePlus 11R

Discover various deals on smartphones from brands like Apple, iQOO, OnePlus, Realme, Redmi, Samsung, and more during the Amazon Monsoon Mobile Mania sale. The sale is live until June 25. Here are some notable deals:

Apple iPhone 13

Featuring a dual-camera setup with 12 MP wide and ultra-wide sensors, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and a Super Retina XDR display. The A15 Bionic chip powers its performance. Available for Rs. 48,999 on Amazon.

Honor X9B 5G

This smartphone includes a curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 gaming chipset, a 108 MP primary camera, MagicOS 7.2, and a 5800mAh battery. EMI options are available at Rs. 7,333 per month. Purchase it for Rs. 21,999 on Amazon.

iQOO Z9X 5G

Comes with a 6.72-inch display, a 50MP AI camera, a 6000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. EMI options start at Rs. 4,000 per month. Available for ₹11,999 on Amazon.

OnePlus 11R 5G

Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, this phone includes a 50 MP IMX890 triple camera system, a HyperTouch Engine, a 120 Hz Super Fluid display, and 100W SUPERVOOC rapid charging. Purchase it for Rs. 27,999 on Amazon.

Realme GT 6T 5G

Features a 9-layer cooling system, SuperOIS, a 6000 bright display, and a 7+ Gen 3 flagship processor. EMI options start at ₹2,417 per month. Available for ₹28,999 on Amazon.

Redmi 13C 5G

Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an 18W fast charger, and a 50MP AI twin camera. EMI options start at ₹1,917 per month. Purchase it for ₹11,499 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

This phone has a 120Hz sAMOLED display and a 50MP no-shake camera with Vision Booster technology. EMI options start at ₹2,167 per month. Available for ₹12,999 on Amazon.