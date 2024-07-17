 Amazon Prime Day 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets huge off, to be available at Rs.74,999 | Mobile News

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets huge off, to be available at Rs.74,999

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024, set for July 20th and 21st, will feature substantial discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 17 2024, 07:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Choosing between cost-effective excellence and anticipated innovations
Amazon Prime Day: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets huge off, to be available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999
1/6 1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Overview: The Galaxy S23 boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Its camera setup includes a 50MP primary wide lens, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto, along with a 12MP selfie camera. Running on Android 13, the device packs a 3900 mAh battery and starts at Rs. 74,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
2/6 2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Expectations: The upcoming Galaxy S24 is anticipated to maintain a 6.1-inch display but might switch to LTPO panels. Rumors suggest a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US and Exynos 2400 SOC in other regions, or possibly an optimized version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Speculation about a stacked battery design promises improved energy density without size increase. Camera details remain uncertain, potentially making the Galaxy S23 an attractive option with potential discounts post-S24 launch. (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
3/6 3. Display Upgrade in Galaxy S24 worth a buy? The Galaxy S24's rumored introduction of LTPO panels, may possibly enhance display technology beyond the Galaxy S23's AMOLED panels. This could be a key factor for users considering an upgrade to the latest model. (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
4/6 4. Chipset Variations in Galaxy S24: Speculations around the Samsung Galaxy S24 suggest regional variations in chipsets – Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US and Exynos 2400 SOC in other regions. Another rumor hints at a possible optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Users should weigh these potential differences against the Galaxy S23's proven Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
5/6 5. Battery Innovation in Galaxy S24: Leaked information suggests the Galaxy S24 might feature a stacked battery design, promising better energy density without increasing the device's size. This potential upgrade could attract users seeking improved battery performance in their next flagship smartphone. (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
6/6 6. Choosing Between S23 and S24: Deciding between the Galaxy S23 and the anticipated Galaxy S24 depends on personal priorities and requirements. Those seeking a cost-effective option may find the Galaxy S23 appealing, especially with potential post-S24 launch discounts that it will get. However, tech enthusiasts desiring the latest features should consider the Galaxy S24, with rumored upgrades in display technology, chipset variations, and a innovative battery design. (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available for 74,999 during Amazon Prime Day 2024, offering significant savings on the flagship smartphone. (Samsung)

Amazon Prime Day 2024, scheduled for July 20th and 21st, promises significant discounts across various product across different categories on the e-commerce platform. Among the anticipated deals, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to draw considerable attention due to substantial price reduction.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Discount Details

Amazon has disclosed its Prime Day pricing for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The smartphone will be available for Rs.74,999, a price inclusive of a coupon discount and bank offers. Customers can also opt for a no-cost EMI plan of up to 12 months. This offer likely applies to the base model, which features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Currently, this model is listed at Rs.79,999 on Amazon, a price already reduced from its original retail price of Rs.1,04,999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in three color options: Cream, Green, and Phantom Black.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2024 Pre-Sale Deals: Earbuds, headphones from Sony, Samsung, Google and others with best discounts

Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, launched in 2023 as part of Samsung's flagship lineup, is noted for its robust specifications. The device includes a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Offers Out: Fire TV Stick, Echo Smart Speaker and more with up to 55% off

The smartphone is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and two 10MP telephoto cameras. These camera specifications suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra can capture detailed and vivid photos, maintaining low noise levels and enhanced color accuracy compared to its predecessor.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals

Conclusion

Despite being over a year old, the Galaxy S23 Ultra remains competitive in terms of camera quality, performance, and display. The device supports S Pen functionality, making it suitable for productivity tasks. With the upcoming Prime Day discount, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available for 74,999, making it a noteworthy option for consumers looking for a high-performance smartphone at a reduced price.

