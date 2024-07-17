Amazon Prime Day 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets huge off, to be available at Rs.74,999

Amazon Prime Day 2024, scheduled for July 20th and 21st, promises significant discounts across various product across different categories on the e-commerce platform. Among the anticipated deals, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to draw considerable attention due to substantial price reduction.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Discount Details

Amazon has disclosed its Prime Day pricing for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The smartphone will be available for Rs.74,999, a price inclusive of a coupon discount and bank offers. Customers can also opt for a no-cost EMI plan of up to 12 months. This offer likely applies to the base model, which features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Currently, this model is listed at Rs.79,999 on Amazon, a price already reduced from its original retail price of Rs.1,04,999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in three color options: Cream, Green, and Phantom Black.

Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, launched in 2023 as part of Samsung's flagship lineup, is noted for its robust specifications. The device includes a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The smartphone is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and two 10MP telephoto cameras. These camera specifications suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra can capture detailed and vivid photos, maintaining low noise levels and enhanced color accuracy compared to its predecessor.

Conclusion

Despite being over a year old, the Galaxy S23 Ultra remains competitive in terms of camera quality, performance, and display. The device supports S Pen functionality, making it suitable for productivity tasks. With the upcoming Prime Day discount, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available for ₹74,999, making it a noteworthy option for consumers looking for a high-performance smartphone at a reduced price.



