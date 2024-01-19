Amazon Republic Day sale: From Apple to Samsung, get up to 37 pct discount on tablets

Amazon Republic Day sale: Amazon's first sale of 2024, the Amazon Republic Day sale, will come to an end in just a few hours! Therefore, do not miss out on the chance to grab amazing discounts and offers on electronics across all brands and categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. If you are someone who is looking for a feature-filled tablet, then we have curated a list of 6 best tablets which are available with massive discounts right now. From brands like Apple, OnePlus to Samsung, you can get up to 37 percent off! Check out amazing offers on 6 tablets during the Amazon Republic Day sale. Products included in this article 47% OFF Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) (10.61 inch (26.94 cm), 6 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi+LTE, Calling), Storm Grey with Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, 7700 mAH Battery and Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos (792) 7% OFF Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (10th Generation) (676) 14% OFF Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, WiFi+5G, IP68 Tablet, Gray (53) 35% OFF Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray (2,092) 9% OFF Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Purple (5th Generation) (227) OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB (368)

The tablet comes with a 10.61-inch FHD+ 2K display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and high resolution for great viewing experience. It offers 400nits of brightness and has a split screen feature to make your multitasking easy. For powerful performance, the tablet is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is also efficient in capturing moments with its 13 MP primary camera and 8 MP front camera. For lasting performance, it is backed by a 7700 mAh Lithium Polymer battery and supports 20W fast charging. It is available at a huge discount during Amazon Republic Day sale.

Specifications Display: 10.61-inch Battery: 7700 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Operating system: Android 13 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB

2. Apple iPad (10th Generation):

The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone for amazing viewing and task experience. For performance, the iPad is equipped with an A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, making multitasking smooth and efficient. It also supports a 12MP wide back camera and 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage. The Apple iPad offers Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. It offers up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi or watching videos and up to 9 hours of surfing the web using a cellular data network.

Specifications Display: 10.9-inch Battery: up to 10 hours Processor: A14 Bionic chip Operating system: iPadOS RAM: - Storage: 64GB

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE:

The tablet features a 10.9-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with an 8 MP rear camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is powered by an Octa-Core Processor and the tab supports an S Pen for creative minds. It is backed with 8000mAh which supports 45W fast charging. The tablet offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Its connectivity support includes 5G services, Wi-Fi 6 network, and Bluetooth version 5.3.

Specifications Display: 10.9-inch Battery: 8000mAh Processor: Octa-Core Processor Operating system: ‎Android RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB

4. Xiaomi Pad 6:

The tablet features an 11-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 2.8K Resolution, 1 Billion Colors, and high resolution. For performance, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor paired with Adreno 650 and Qualcomm AI engine. In terms of storage, it offers 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB internal storage. For an immersive sound experience, it features quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos and it runs on Android 13 and MIUI 14. For long hour performances, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is backed by an 8840mAh Battery.

Specifications Display: 11-inch Battery: 8840mAh Processor: Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Operating system: Android 13 RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB

5. Apple iPad Air (5th Generation):

The iPad Air 5 features a 10.9-inch liquid retina display with symmetrical bezel. The 5th generation iPad features the M1 chipset. The M1 SoC gives the iPad Air 5 a huge performance boost with its 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU.

The iPad Air 5 sports a 12MP ultra wide front-facing camera with support for the center stage. Its camera technology keeps the subject of the video during video calls in the frame even if they move around. The iPad will run on iPadOS15, which gives it multitasking capabilities. The iPad Air 5 comes in the 64GB and 256GB storage variants. It offers all-day battery life and supports Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

Specifications Display: 10.9-inch Battery: 28.93 Watt Hours Processor: M1 Chipset Operating system: iPasOS 15 RAM: - Storage: 64GB

6. OnePlus Pad Go:

The last tablet on the list is the OnePlus Pad Go which has various great offerings. The tablet features a massive 11.35-inch 2.4K display with up to 400 nits peak brightness. For powerful performance, it is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For, amazing sound quality, the OnePlus Pad Go features Dolby Atmos quad speakers. It also has Intelligent brightness, DC Dimming, Bedtime Mode, and more to make it user-friendly. The tablet features a large 8000 mAh battery with supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Specifications Display: 11.35-inch Battery: 8000 mAh Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 Operating system: Android Oxygen OS 13.2 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo Tab M10 Spilt screen feature



12 hours of video playback Octa-core processor

Apple iPad (10th Generation) A14 Bionic chip Touch ID True Tone Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE WiFi 6 S Pen 45W fast charging Xiaomi Pad 6 Qualcomm AI engine Dolby Atmos sound 144Hz refresh rate Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) iPadOS15 5G connectivity Apple pencil and magic keyboard OnePlus Pad Go Dolby Atmos quad speakers Intelligent brightness 33W SUPERVOOC charging

