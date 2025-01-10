Amazon Republic Day Sale: OnePlus 13, Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, iPhone 15 and more offer prices revealed
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Discounts have been revealed on top smartphones like the OnePlus 13, Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 15, and more. Here's what you can save!
Amazon has announced its Great Republic Day Sale, beginning January 13. Amazon Prime members will enjoy early access to the sale starting January 12. The event promises significant discounts on a wide range of smartphones, spanning mid-range options to premium devices. While the complete sale timeline remains undisclosed, Amazon has revealed the discounted prices of several popular models. Here's a breakdown of the key deals.
OnePlus 13
The OnePlus 13, originally priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 16GB and 512GB variants, will be available at Rs. 64,999 during the sale when purchased using select bank cards. Buyers can further reduce the price by exchanging their old smartphones. The exchange program offers up to Rs. 18,000, with an additional bonus of Rs. 7,000, bringing the effective price of the OnePlus 13 base model down to Rs. 39,999.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, will be offered at Rs. 71,999 during the sale. Additional benefits include a Rs. 2,000 discount with bank offers and coupon codes. Buyers can also opt for a no-cost EMI plan for up to 12 months. The exchange offer for this device provides up to Rs. 22,800, depending on the condition and model of the old phone.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, currently listed at Rs. 20,999, will see its price drop to Rs. 17,999. Buyers using select bank credit cards can avail an additional Rs. 1,000 discount. The exchange program offers up to Rs. 16,150, subject to the condition of the exchanged device.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G will be available at Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 24,499. Buyers can also enjoy a Rs. 1,000 discount with select bank credit cards and coupon codes. The exchange offer for this device provides up to Rs. 15,950, depending on the model and condition of the traded phone.
Apple iPhone 15
The Apple iPhone 15, listed at Rs. 60,499, will be sold for Rs. 56,999 during the sale. Buyers using select bank credit cards can avail an additional Rs. 1,500 discount. The exchange offer provides up to Rs. 22,800 for trading in old devices, with the final value depending on the condition of the exchanged phone.
