Android 15 release: Here’s when Pixel phones may get big Google update

Android 15 release date tipped, slated to officially roll out on October 15 to all the compatible Pixel smartphones. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 20 2024, 11:57 IST
Know when Android 15 is coming to Pixel phones.

Google's upcoming operating system, the Android 15 has been in the news for quite some time. While the OS is still under beta, several features have already been revealed, at the Google I/O 2024 event. Android users have been waiting for the official release since the new generation of Pixel phones has already launched. Usually, new Android versions are usually rolled out with the launch of new Pixel devices in October. However, this year Google made an early release for the Pixel 9 series and the Android 15 rollout was delayed. Know when the Android 15 could officially launch. 

Android 15 rollout date (expected)

As per previous Google trends, the new Android version is officially rolled out in the month of October after the launch of new Pixel phones. While the Pixel 9 series is already in the market, Android users have been waiting for the Android 15 rollout. While the Pixel 9 launch took place a little earlier, the Android 15 rollout is running as per schedule. According to the Android Headline report, the Android 15 is expected to roll out on October 15 to all the Google Pixel phones. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The publication has shared a speculative date based on Google's trends for previous Android rollouts. The report highlights that Google made the official release on Monday, however, this year on October 14, the US would be celebrating Columbus Day. Therefore, there is a slight possibility that Google may roll out Android 15 on October 15. Additionally, note that the Android 15 will only be released for the Pixel 6 series and other newer generation smartphones during the initial phases. 

Android 15 features 

This year Google has planned a major upgrade for Android 15 with new features, UI and UX improvements. This year we'll see new Android features such as Private space enabling users to hide apps,  Theft Detection Lock, fraud protection on the Google Play store,  AR content in Google Maps, Satellite connectivity support, Circle to Search with the taskbar, and many other exciting new features are expected to rollout next month. However, Google is yet to make an official announcement regarding the roll out date. 

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 10:54 IST
