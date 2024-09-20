Android 15 release: Here’s when Pixel phones may get big Google update

Google's upcoming operating system, the Android 15 has been in the news for quite some time. While the OS is still under beta, several features have already been revealed, at the Google I/O 2024 event. Android users have been waiting for the official release since the new generation of Pixel phones has already launched. Usually, new Android versions are usually rolled out with the launch of new Pixel devices in October. However, this year Google made an early release for the Pixel 9 series and the Android 15 rollout was delayed. Know when the Android 15 could officially launch.

Also read: Android 15 now available for these users with limited access; General rollout coming soon

You may be interested in 20% OFF 20% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 12% OFF 12% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Android 15 rollout date (expected)

As per previous Google trends, the new Android version is officially rolled out in the month of October after the launch of new Pixel phones. While the Pixel 9 series is already in the market, Android users have been waiting for the Android 15 rollout. While the Pixel 9 launch took place a little earlier, the Android 15 rollout is running as per schedule. According to the Android Headline report, the Android 15 is expected to roll out on October 15 to all the Google Pixel phones.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Google Pixel 9 review

The publication has shared a speculative date based on Google's trends for previous Android rollouts. The report highlights that Google made the official release on Monday, however, this year on October 14, the US would be celebrating Columbus Day. Therefore, there is a slight possibility that Google may roll out Android 15 on October 15. Additionally, note that the Android 15 will only be released for the Pixel 6 series and other newer generation smartphones during the initial phases.

Also read: iPhone 16 series battery capacities revealed 10 days after launch: All details

Android 15 features

This year Google has planned a major upgrade for Android 15 with new features, UI and UX improvements. This year we'll see new Android features such as Private space enabling users to hide apps, Theft Detection Lock, fraud protection on the Google Play store, AR content in Google Maps, Satellite connectivity support, Circle to Search with the taskbar, and many other exciting new features are expected to rollout next month. However, Google is yet to make an official announcement regarding the roll out date.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!