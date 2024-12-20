Android 16 Developer Preview 2 released for Pixel 9 and other Pixel devices: Everything new

Google has now rolled out the Android 16 Developer Preview 2, which brings several notable improvements over last month’s release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 20 2024, 19:38 IST
Android 16
Android 16 is now available to download for developers. (Google/HT Tech)

Google has launched Android 16 Developer Preview 2 for compatible devices, following the initial release of Developer Preview 1 in November. The preview is available for the Pixel 6 series and the latest Pixel 9 series. Notably, this launch comes just a month after Android 16 debuted for Pixel devices, and this is certainly a faster release timeline compared to previous years. The latest update comes with several notable improvements over last month's release, especailly for the developer side of things. Read on to know more.

Also Read: Christmas 2024: 5 cool gadgets under 2000 to gift loved ones

You may be interested in

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Android 16: What's New

Among the updates, richer haptics allow apps to adjust the amplitude and frequency curves of haptic feedback, providing a more refined user experience. The update also introduces an improved adaptive refresh rate implementation, allowing for apps to take better advantage of it. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Further, there are now new APIs to enable searching from the cloud media provider for the Android photo picker. There is also focus on accessibility, security measures, and productivity-focused updates, such as improvements to Health Connect, and more.

Reading this, you may have realised that these changes are mostly for the developer side of things, and will mostly not affect you if you are using the Developer Preview 2 as a common user. Also, we would not suggest users to download it right now, as it is not a stable experience. 

Also Read: iPhone 16e is a better name than iPhone SE 4: Here's our take

When Will Stable Android 16 Launch?

It's worth noting that Android 15 has only recently started rolling out in its stable form. For instance, the Nothing Phone (2) recently received the Android 15 stable update, and while some other manufacturers have begun rolling it out, many devices are still awaiting the update.

Considering this, it's important to note that Android 16 is currently in the Developer Preview stage. Following the release of this second preview, Google is expected to begin rolling out beta versions starting in January. These beta releases will continue until April, with the final stable update likely to follow after that.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 19:38 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Android 16 Developer Preview 2 released for Pixel 9 and other Pixel devices: Everything new
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam Winter Sale 2024

Steam Winter Sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts on popular games and exciting new features await
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 actor hints at possible release date and role involvement, teases exciting updates for 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20: 3 tips for accurate headshots

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20: 3 tips for accurate headshots
Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025

Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025: From GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows to Ghost of Yōtei and more
PlayStation and AMD

PlayStation and AMD join forces to immerse gaming with AI-driven graphics and gameplay across platforms

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets