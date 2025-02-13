Android 16 release: Expected timeline, eligible smartphones, and new features for Pixel, Samsung, and more

Google introduced the Android 15 update last year, and the company is expected to release Android 16 earlier than previous versions. Smartphone brands may also roll out their customised updates sooner. The update is currently available for developers and beta users, bringing several system enhancements and bug fixes. Before looking at the new features, here's what to expect regarding Android 16's release timeline and eligible devices.

Android 16 Release Timeline

Google released the first Developer Preview of Android 16 on November 18, 2024. The first Public Beta arrived on January 23, 2025. The update is expected to reach Platform Stability in March 2025, with the stable version likely rolling out after April, according to a 91Mobiles report.

You may be interested in 7% OFF 7% OFF Vivo X200 Pro Titanium Gray

Titanium Gray 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean

Midnight Ocean 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM

12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage Vivo X200 Black

Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: Alibaba says to partner with Apple on AI features, sending shares surging

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Pixel users received access to the first Public Beta on January 23, 2025. Other smartphone brands are expected to follow based on their previous update cycles, though official announcements are pending.

Expected Rollout for Other Brands

Xiaomi: The Android 15 beta was released in October 2024, six months after Google's beta launch. Xiaomi devices might receive the Android 16 beta in July 2025.

The Android 15 beta was released in October 2024, six months after Google's beta launch. Xiaomi devices might receive the Android 16 beta in July 2025. Realme: The brand rolled out Android 15 beta in November 2024, about seven months after Pixel's beta launch. Android 16 beta may arrive in August 2025.

The brand rolled out Android 15 beta in November 2024, about seven months after Pixel's beta launch. Android 16 beta may arrive in August 2025. Samsung: The public beta could begin in August 2025.

Also read: JioHotstar launch teased: Disney Star hints at Tata WPL, JioCinema content on the new platform

Vivo: The beta update could arrive as early as February 2025.

The beta update could arrive as early as February 2025. iQOO: The rollout may start in June 2025.

The rollout may start in June 2025. OnePlus: The beta release is expected in July 2025.

List of Expected Android 16 Eligible Devices (via 91Mobiles)

Google Pixel

Pixel 9 series (including Pixel 9 Pro Fold)

Pixel 8 series (including Pixel 8a)

Pixel Fold

Pixel 7 series (including Pixel 7a)

Pixel 6 series (including Pixel 6a)

Pixel Tablet

Also read: Galaxy Z Fold 7 to become slimmest Samsung foldable but at a huge cost- Here's what we know

Samsung

Galaxy S25, S24, S23, S22 series

Galaxy Z Fold6, Fold5, Fold4

Galaxy Z Flip6, Flip5, Flip4

Galaxy A73, A55, A54, A53, A35, A34, A33, A25, A24 5G, A16, A15, A15 5G, A06

Galaxy M55, M54, M35, M34, M33, M15

Galaxy F55, F54, F34, F15

Galaxy C55

Galaxy XCover7

Also read: Vivo V50 pre-reservation benefits revealed ahead of February 17 launch- All details

Vivo and iQOO

Vivo X200 Pro, X200, X100 Ultra, X100s series

Vivo Fold3

Vivo V40, V30, V29 series

Vivo T3, T3 Pro, T3 Ultra, T3 Lite

Vivo Y200, Y200 Pro

iQOO models based on recent updates

OPPO

Find X8, X7, X6 series

Find N3, N3 Flip

Reno13, Reno12, Reno11, Reno10 series

OPPO K12, K11 series

OPPO A3, A98, A78, A59, A58, A38, A80, A18, A1, A2 series

OPPO F23, F25, F27 Pro series

OPPO Reno8 T series

OnePlus

OnePlus 13, 12, 11, 10 series

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4, Nord CE 3 series

Also read: iPhone Fold incoming? Apple reportedly finds ‘ultra-thin glass' supplier

Xiaomi and POCO

Xiaomi 14, 13 series

Redmi K70, K60, Note 14, Note 13 series

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

POCO F6, F5, X6, X5, M6 series

Other brands may announce their eligibility lists later.

Android 16 Features (Expected)

Android 16 will introduce a progress indicator in the status bar, helping users track their journey states in rideshare, delivery, and navigation apps. Apps will also be able to adapt to different screen sizes and aspect ratios.

The update will support AV1 codec with up to 8K resolution, 10-bit encoding, HDR10/10+, and YUV 422 colour sampling. Predictive back gestures will be enabled by default in third-party apps, even with button navigation.

Third-party camera apps like Instagram and Snapchat will have access to the phone's default night mode. Other expected enhancements include an embedded photo picker, improved variable refresh rates, privacy sandbox features, and the ability to store health records on the device. Official announcements from the tech giant will provide more details on rollout timelines and device eligibility.