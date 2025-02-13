Android 16 release: Expected timeline, eligible smartphones, and new features for Pixel, Samsung, and more
Android 16 is expected to launch soon with new features and improvements. Here’s the anticipated release timeline and a list of eligible smartphones.
Google introduced the Android 15 update last year, and the company is expected to release Android 16 earlier than previous versions. Smartphone brands may also roll out their customised updates sooner. The update is currently available for developers and beta users, bringing several system enhancements and bug fixes. Before looking at the new features, here's what to expect regarding Android 16's release timeline and eligible devices.
Android 16 Release Timeline
Google released the first Developer Preview of Android 16 on November 18, 2024. The first Public Beta arrived on January 23, 2025. The update is expected to reach Platform Stability in March 2025, with the stable version likely rolling out after April, according to a 91Mobiles report.
Pixel users received access to the first Public Beta on January 23, 2025. Other smartphone brands are expected to follow based on their previous update cycles, though official announcements are pending.
Expected Rollout for Other Brands
- Xiaomi: The Android 15 beta was released in October 2024, six months after Google's beta launch. Xiaomi devices might receive the Android 16 beta in July 2025.
- Realme: The brand rolled out Android 15 beta in November 2024, about seven months after Pixel's beta launch. Android 16 beta may arrive in August 2025.
- Samsung: The public beta could begin in August 2025.
- Vivo: The beta update could arrive as early as February 2025.
- iQOO: The rollout may start in June 2025.
- OnePlus: The beta release is expected in July 2025.
List of Expected Android 16 Eligible Devices (via 91Mobiles)
Google Pixel
- Pixel 9 series (including Pixel 9 Pro Fold)
- Pixel 8 series (including Pixel 8a)
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel 7 series (including Pixel 7a)
- Pixel 6 series (including Pixel 6a)
- Pixel Tablet
Samsung
- Galaxy S25, S24, S23, S22 series
- Galaxy Z Fold6, Fold5, Fold4
- Galaxy Z Flip6, Flip5, Flip4
- Galaxy A73, A55, A54, A53, A35, A34, A33, A25, A24 5G, A16, A15, A15 5G, A06
- Galaxy M55, M54, M35, M34, M33, M15
- Galaxy F55, F54, F34, F15
- Galaxy C55
- Galaxy XCover7
Vivo and iQOO
- Vivo X200 Pro, X200, X100 Ultra, X100s series
- Vivo Fold3
- Vivo V40, V30, V29 series
- Vivo T3, T3 Pro, T3 Ultra, T3 Lite
- Vivo Y200, Y200 Pro
- iQOO models based on recent updates
OPPO
- Find X8, X7, X6 series
- Find N3, N3 Flip
- Reno13, Reno12, Reno11, Reno10 series
- OPPO K12, K11 series
- OPPO A3, A98, A78, A59, A58, A38, A80, A18, A1, A2 series
- OPPO F23, F25, F27 Pro series
- OPPO Reno8 T series
OnePlus
- OnePlus 13, 12, 11, 10 series
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4, Nord CE 3 series
Xiaomi and POCO
- Xiaomi 14, 13 series
- Redmi K70, K60, Note 14, Note 13 series
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
- POCO F6, F5, X6, X5, M6 series
Other brands may announce their eligibility lists later.
Android 16 Features (Expected)
Android 16 will introduce a progress indicator in the status bar, helping users track their journey states in rideshare, delivery, and navigation apps. Apps will also be able to adapt to different screen sizes and aspect ratios.
The update will support AV1 codec with up to 8K resolution, 10-bit encoding, HDR10/10+, and YUV 422 colour sampling. Predictive back gestures will be enabled by default in third-party apps, even with button navigation.
Third-party camera apps like Instagram and Snapchat will have access to the phone's default night mode. Other expected enhancements include an embedded photo picker, improved variable refresh rates, privacy sandbox features, and the ability to store health records on the device. Official announcements from the tech giant will provide more details on rollout timelines and device eligibility.
