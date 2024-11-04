 Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress | Mobile News

Google is now rolling out an update to Android's Quick Share feature, enabling users to view the transfer percentage.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 04 2024, 12:55 IST
Quick Share is an easy and quick way to transfer files between two Android devices. (Google)

Quick Share on Android provides a fast and efficient method for transferring files, whether they are photos, videos, or documents, to other Android devices. Similar to Apple's AirDrop feature  for its devices—including Macs, iPads, and iPhones—Quick Share streamlines file sharing on Android. However, there was a significant missing user interface element: the transfer percentage. This meant that users could not easily monitor how much of a file had been transferred. Fortunately, Google is now rolling out an update to Quick Share that addresses this. 

Rolling Out Now To Select Phones

As spotted by 9to5Google, this update has been implemented within the past week and is available on both Google's Quick Share and Quick Share on Samsung phones. In our tests using a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and a Motorola Edge 50 Neo, both devices successfully exhibited this new feature. This suggests that other manufacturers, such as Motorola, are also receiving this update.

That said, if you're transferring smaller files like photos, you might not notice the new feature, as the transfer may complete before you can even see it. However, if you're sending large files—such as a 4K video—you will be able to track the progress of the transfer through the percentage displayed. This development is welcome news for those who rely on Quick Share regularly, as having a percentage indicator can be quite useful, providing valuable information about how quickly your file transfer is progressing.

Quick Share Could Soon Come To iOS/macOS

In related news, Google may be working on bringing Quick Share to iOS and macOS, facilitating easier file transfers between Android devices, iPhones, and Macs, according to a report by Android Authority. This feature would be particularly useful for those who use both Android and iOS devices and want to transfer files wirelessly between them. It's worth noting that file transfers between Android devices and Windows computers are already possible, so adding support for macOS would be a valuable addition, especially for the many Android users who also use Macs.

