Apple Days sale live! MASSIVE price cut for iPhone 14 Plus! Get it for just Rs. 76490

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 14:14 IST
iPhone 14 Plus
If you have been waiting for the summer sales to upgrade your smartphone, you are in luck. Vijay Sales has begun its Apple Days sale starting today, April 29. And during the sale, you can find great deals on iPhones, MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches. One such exciting deal is on the iPhone 14 Plus. The website is offering a great price cut on the smartphone that brings down its price from Rs. 89900 to just Rs. 76490, including bank offers. If this has piqued your interest, then check the details below.

iPhone 14 Plus price cut at Vijay Sales

The iPhone 14 Plus 128GB variant has a retail price of Rs. 89900. However, during the Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales, buyers can take advantage of a great discount. The smartphone gets a cool 10 percent flat discount. This translates to Rs. 9410 being slashed off the price of the smartphone. All you have to pay is Rs. 80490. This part of the deal is without any exchange offers or bank deals. But if you want to save more, then you can take advantage of them as well.

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offer

Vijay Sales is also offering a bank offer where, by using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you can get Rs. 4000 cashback. Adding the value of the cashback to the overall deal, the iPhone 14 Plus price cut lets you buy the smartphone for just Rs. 76490.

iPhone 14 Plus Exchange offer

Other than the price cut you can also get iPhone 14 Plus with an exchange offer. You can exchange your old smartphone and can further get the price reduced. However, it needs to be noted that the price cut under exchange will depend upon the model which you are exchanging.

iPhone 14 Plus: What does it offer

The iPhone 14 Plus is the first non-Pro iPhone that features a 6.7-inches display. That means, in size, it will match the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The rest of the features are virtually similar to the standard iPhone 14. However, one of the main highlights of the iPhone 14 Plus is its battery life. Apple says that it offers 26 hours of constant video playback, which is 6 hours more than the standard iPhone 14.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 14:13 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets