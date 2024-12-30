Apple discontinues iPhone SE and iPhone 14 as USB-C becomes mandatory charging standard in EU

The European Union has officially implemented USB-C as the mandatory charging standard for electronic devices, marking a significant shift in the technology landscape. This new regulation, which took effect on December 28, aims to reduce e-waste and simplify charging for consumers. It mandates that all phones, tablets, cameras, and other electronics sold in the EU must include USB-C ports.

As a result, tech companies, including Apple, must adjust to this shift. While most Android smartphones have already switched to USB-C, Apple has been slower to make the transition. The company introduced USB-C with the iPhone 15 series in 2023, but older models such as the iPhone SE (3rd generation) and iPhone 14 still featured the outdated Lightning connector.

iPhone SE and iPhone 14 are ‘No More' in the EU

To comply with the EU's new regulations, Apple has discontinued the iPhone SE and iPhone 14 in the region. These models will continue to be available through third-party sellers until stock runs out, but they cannot be sold directly by brands in the EU. However, in markets outside the EU, including the United States, India, and China, these models remain available for purchase.

This move is part of Apple's broader strategy to phase out the Lightning port in favour of USB-C. The company plans to release a USB-C-equipped iPhone SE in early 2025. This change not only meets the EU's regulatory requirements but also responds to consumer demands for a more unified charging standard.

USB-C Port: Potential for a Global Shift

While the regulation only affects the EU for the time being, its influence is likely to spread globally. Manufacturers may adopt USB-C to streamline production and meet consumer expectations. For Apple, this regulation accelerates its transition to USB-C, paving the way for a more standardised approach across markets. As other regions observe the EU's progress, USB-C could potentially become the global charging standard, ending the need for different cables and chargers worldwide.

