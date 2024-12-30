Apple discontinues iPhone SE and iPhone 14 as USB-C becomes mandatory charging standard in EU

Apple has discontinued the iPhone SE and iPhone 14 in the EU as the region officially enforces USB-C as the universal charging standard for devices.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Dec 30 2024, 11:36 IST
Unlocking Fast Charging: How to optimize iPhone 15 Charging with USB-C
iPhone SE and iPhone 14
1/6 1. iPhone 15 Charging with USB-C:Apple has departed from its traditional Lightning port in the iPhone 15 series, embracing the globally standard USB-C port for faster and more convenient charging. This marks a significant shift in Apple's approach to charging technology. (unsplash)
2/6 2. USB-C Cable Inclusion:The iPhone 15 purchase includes a woven braided USB-C cable, eliminating the need for users to search for a compatible cable. Interestingly, the type or brand of the cable appears to have no impact on charging speed. (unsplash)
3/6 3. Importance of Charging Brick:Charging speed is predominantly influenced by the charging brick. Apple no longer provides a charging brick with its iPhones, leaving users to procure one independently. USB-C power adapters from Apple or other brands with a minimum capability of 27W are recommended. (unsplash)
4/6 4. Wattage Considerations:The iPhone 15 can handle power up to 27W, making it crucial to choose a charging brick within this limit. Some experts suggest not exceeding 20W to preserve battery health, but this choice depends on individual preferences. (unsplash)
5/6 5. Battery Health Caution:Caution is advised against using a charging brick exceeding 30W, as higher wattage may lead to faster battery corrosion if the device cannot manage the excess electricity flow. It is essential to check the wattage compatibility before plugging in the iPhone 15. (unsplash)
6/6 6.  iPhone 15 Charging Recommendation:To optimize fast charging for the iPhone 15, users are encouraged to invest in a reliable charging brick within the recommended wattage range, balancing speed and battery health considerations. Apple loyalists can also explore Apple's power adapters, priced at Rs. 1900, for a seamless charging experience. (unsplash)
iPhone SE and iPhone 14
Apple has phased out the iPhone SE, and iPhone 14 in the EU as USB-C becomes a mandatory charging standard. (REUTERS)

The European Union has officially implemented USB-C as the mandatory charging standard for electronic devices, marking a significant shift in the technology landscape. This new regulation, which took effect on December 28, aims to reduce e-waste and simplify charging for consumers. It mandates that all phones, tablets, cameras, and other electronics sold in the EU must include USB-C ports.

As a result, tech companies, including Apple, must adjust to this shift. While most Android smartphones have already switched to USB-C, Apple has been slower to make the transition. The company introduced USB-C with the iPhone 15 series in 2023, but older models such as the iPhone SE (3rd generation) and iPhone 14 still featured the outdated Lightning connector.

iPhone SE and iPhone 14 are ‘No More' in the EU

To comply with the EU's new regulations, Apple has discontinued the iPhone SE and iPhone 14 in the region. These models will continue to be available through third-party sellers until stock runs out, but they cannot be sold directly by brands in the EU. However, in markets outside the EU, including the United States, India, and China, these models remain available for purchase.

This move is part of Apple's broader strategy to phase out the Lightning port in favour of USB-C. The company plans to release a USB-C-equipped iPhone SE in early 2025. This change not only meets the EU's regulatory requirements but also responds to consumer demands for a more unified charging standard.

USB-C Port: Potential for a Global Shift

While the regulation only affects the EU for the time being, its influence is likely to spread globally. Manufacturers may adopt USB-C to streamline production and meet consumer expectations. For Apple, this regulation accelerates its transition to USB-C, paving the way for a more standardised approach across markets. As other regions observe the EU's progress, USB-C could potentially become the global charging standard, ending the need for different cables and chargers worldwide.

First Published Date: 30 Dec, 11:36 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Apple discontinues iPhone SE and iPhone 14 as USB-C becomes mandatory charging standard in EU
