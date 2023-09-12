Icon

Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?

Apple 2023 event: Apple might bid farewell to the iPhone 13 mini after the iPhone 15 launch, thereby spelling out that the compact smartphone has reached the end of the line.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 16:29 IST
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple likely to bid farewell to iPhone 13 Mini after iPhone 15 series launch at the Apple event 2023. (Unsplash)
Apple event: As Apple gets ready to show off the new iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has some last-minute information. He says that there is very little stock left of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini. Apple is offering the small-sized iPhone mini, but it might not be around for much longer. The iPhone 12 mini was the first small iPhone, and it came out in 2020. Apple also released a 5.4-inch iPhone in the iPhone 13 series, but there was no iPhone 14 Mini in the iPhone 14 series. Some people thought Apple would stop selling the iPhone 13 mini, but it didn't happen last year. Now, there are rumors that the iPhone 13 mini might be discontinued after Apple releases the iPhone 15 series at the Apple event 2023.

Low Stock Signals an End for the Apple Mini

According to Gurman, the iPhone 13 mini is running out of stock. Apple's online store in the US is saying it will take 2-3 weeks to ship some models and 6-8 weeks for others. This shortage suggests that the iPhone 13 Mini might not be available after Apple introduces new iPhones at its "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday, MacRumors reported.

Apple did not release an iPhone 14 mini last year, but it kept selling the iPhone 13 mini as a cheaper option, starting at $599 in the U.S. If you want to buy the iPhone 13 mini, this might be your last chance, as it seems likely that Apple will stop selling it on Tuesday when it unveils the iPhone 15 series. Apple's new lineup will probably include the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, 4.7-inch iPhone SE, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 13.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Even though some people were excited about a smaller iPhone, the iPhone Mini didn't sell as well as other iPhone models. In April 2022, a research firm called CIRP estimated that the iPhone 13 Mini only made up 3% of all iPhone 13 sales in the U.S. in the first quarter of that year.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 16:29 IST
