Apple event 2023: Will iPhone 15 Pro Max be the most expensive iPhone till date?

The iPhone 15 lineup will be launching tomorrow at the Apple 2023 event. As per rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may come as the most expensive iPhone of all time. Check prices here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 15:53 IST
Apple event 2023 agenda: iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, AirPod Pro 2, more
iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Apple new launch 2023 event is expected to be spectacular. The new generation of iPhone is expected to have four new models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are rumoured to feature Dynamic Island, which is on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may come with a 48 MP main camera and there might be some improvements in the sensors. All iPhone 15 models are rumoured to have USB-C type charging. These models will be powered by A16 Bionic Chipset. The prices are expected to be  $799 and $899.
iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Pro models are expected to come with an A17 Bionic Chipset and 3nm process. There might be an increase in battery sizes of the Pro models. They are also expected to feature an action button in place of the mute button. The iPhone 15  Pro Max version is expected to include a periscope camera for enhanced zooming capabilities. As per reports, these models are expected to get a price hike due to higher demand.
iPhone 15
Apple Watch Ultra 2: The new generation of Ultra may feature a Micro LED display and may come with a similar design as Apple Watch Ultra. This year, Apple may announce new color options. More information about the watch will be announced officially by Apple.
iPhone 15
Apple Watch Series 9: The generation of Apple watch is rumoured to be upgraded with an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. The smartwatch will come with a Bluetooth database. However, the design may stay similar to its predecessor. It is also rumoured that it will come with an aluminium finish.  It is expected to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.
iPhone 15
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port: Apple may also introduce a new USB-C type charging port case for its AirPods Pro 2. Everything will remain the same but just a new case is expected to be announced at the event.
iPhone 15
iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17: There may be new software upgrades for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. The new OS was already announced at the WWDC 2023 event and now experts believe that it will be launched alongside iPhone 15 lineup.
iPhone 15
The Apple event 2023 iPhone 15 showcase is scheduled for September 12, 2023. In just a few days, we'll have all the details about the products and their pricing from an official source.
iPhone 15
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro Max price is expected to be $1,199.

As the leaks continue to reveal new things about the iPhone 15 lineup, the excitement for the launch is increasing with each day passing. At the Apple Event 2023 on September 12, we will finally have the first look at the new iPhone 15 models. The new generation of iPhones is expected to be launched with various new features. Notably, Apple is also planning to jack up iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max price. There are various rumours surrounding the claim. Let's have a look at the expected iPhone 15 Pro Max price.

iPhone 15 Pro Max price

Earlier, it was predicted that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a price hike by $100 and $200. Later, according to a post shared by a tipster on X, it was suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to retain the same price as iPhone 14 Pro on launch last year, which was at $999. Having said that, there are others who are still suggesting that there will be a $100 hike in the iPhone 15 Pro price.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199 which is $100 higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max price on launch last year. If the rumour turns out to be accurate then the iPhone 15 Pro Max will become the most expensive iPhone of all time. Notably, years ago, Apple had a massively hiked priced of the Apple X and now, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will set the bar for the highest-priced Apple smartphones. Not just that, because of the periscope camera, Apple iPhone 15 pro Max price can rise even by $200, it has been suggested by others. Also read: Catch All Live Updates here.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max price may appear reasonable to buyers if we see the upgrades as compared to other iPhone 15 models' rumoured specs. The new action button in iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have new features. The new periscope camera may have similar zooming capabilities as the Samsung S23 Ultra. Also read: iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to be 10 percent lighter than iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max specs

This model of iPhone may feature a 6.7-inch with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 models will also be transitioned from a Lighting port to a USB-C type port. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to come with an A17 Bionic chipset built with a 3-nanometer process. Additionally, there will be upgrades in battery and camera as well. All the official information about the iPhone 15 will be revealed at the Apple Event 2023, which is happening on September 12, 2023.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 15:30 IST
Home Mobile News Apple event 2023: Will iPhone 15 Pro Max be the most expensive iPhone till date?
