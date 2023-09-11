Apple event 2023: Will iPhone 15 Pro Max be the most expensive iPhone till date?

As the leaks continue to reveal new things about the iPhone 15 lineup, the excitement for the launch is increasing with each day passing. At the Apple Event 2023 on September 12, we will finally have the first look at the new iPhone 15 models. The new generation of iPhones is expected to be launched with various new features. Notably, Apple is also planning to jack up iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max price. There are various rumours surrounding the claim. Let's have a look at the expected iPhone 15 Pro Max price.

iPhone 15 Pro Max price

Earlier, it was predicted that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a price hike by $100 and $200. Later, according to a post shared by a tipster on X, it was suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to retain the same price as iPhone 14 Pro on launch last year, which was at $999. Having said that, there are others who are still suggesting that there will be a $100 hike in the iPhone 15 Pro price.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199 which is $100 higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max price on launch last year. If the rumour turns out to be accurate then the iPhone 15 Pro Max will become the most expensive iPhone of all time. Notably, years ago, Apple had a massively hiked priced of the Apple X and now, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will set the bar for the highest-priced Apple smartphones. Not just that, because of the periscope camera, Apple iPhone 15 pro Max price can rise even by $200, it has been suggested by others. Also read: Catch All Live Updates here.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max price may appear reasonable to buyers if we see the upgrades as compared to other iPhone 15 models' rumoured specs. The new action button in iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have new features. The new periscope camera may have similar zooming capabilities as the Samsung S23 Ultra. Also read: iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to be 10 percent lighter than iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max specs

This model of iPhone may feature a 6.7-inch with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 models will also be transitioned from a Lighting port to a USB-C type port. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to come with an A17 Bionic chipset built with a 3-nanometer process. Additionally, there will be upgrades in battery and camera as well. All the official information about the iPhone 15 will be revealed at the Apple Event 2023, which is happening on September 12, 2023.