 Apple Event today: iPhone 16 Pro price may not increase & other final leaks | Mobile News

Apple Event 2024 today: iPhone 16 Pro price could remain unchanged, no Apple Watch Ultra 3, and more last-minute leaks

Ahead of Apple event, leaks suggest iPhone 16 Pro may not jump in price, and Apple may hold off the Apple Watch Ultra 3. 

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 09 2024, 11:12 IST
Iphone 16 Pro launch
iPhone 16 Pro (dummy) pictured alongside the iPhone 15 Pro. (Shaurya Sharma - Hindustan Times Tech)

It is finally time—iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, the vanilla iPhone 16 models, the new Apple Watch Series 10, and new AirPods are set to launch later today at Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event at 10:30 PM IST. So far, a multitude of leaks and insider tips have more or less painted a picture of what to expect from the new iPhones and other Apple devices. Now, just ahead of the launch, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in a series of posts on X, has shared a few last-minute rumours surrounding the event.

Also Read: iOS 18.2 Apple Intelligence features revealed: Know what's coming to iPhones

You may be interested in

5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹100,600₹109,900
Buy now
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,499₹79,900
Buy now
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now

iPhone 16 Pro Price Could Remain Unchanged

Gurman mentions in the post that he expects the iPhone 16 Pro to continue selling at the $999 price point, which all ‘Pro' models have started at since the iPhone 11 Pro. This $999 price was introduced with the iPhone X in 2017, and since then, all premium models have adhered to this pricing. Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max did see a $100 price increase, but Apple made the base model available at 256GB, nullifying the price jump by technically removing the 128GB option. However, the iPhone 15 Pro continued with 128GB storage and a $999 price tag. It will be interesting to see if Apple introduces 256GB base storage for the iPhone 16 Pro, while keeping the $999 price tag.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live [Video]

No Apple Watch Ultra 3? Focus To Be On Apple Watch Series 10

In another post, Gurman claims he does not expect Apple to launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3—the follow-up to the Ultra 2—at the ‘It's Glowtime' event. Instead, he suggests that Apple may launch the Ultra 2 in a new black shade and continue offering it alongside the new Apple Watch Series 10, which will be the main focus. Additionally, he expects the new Apple Watch SE to be delayed. As for the Apple Watch Series 10, it is expected to feature Sleep Apnoea detection (a major health feature this year), a larger display (44mm and 49mm), and a refined design with thinner bezels. Gurman also notes that the blood pressure monitoring system has been delayed and will come later.

Also Read: Apple event 2024: Apple AirPods Max 2 launch likely, enhanced audio features and new colour options expected

New AirPods Max With USB-C Could Finally Arrive

It has been a while since Apple launched the AirPods Max, and Apple could now finally introduce a follow-up version with USB-C, Adaptive Audio, and improved noise cancellation, according to Gurman. Consumers would likely welcome the chance to get Apple's flagship AirPods Max without the Lightning connector, allowing them to charge via USB-C. The AirPods Max 2, or whatever Apple decides to name them, are expected to be launched alongside the AirPods 4 at the event.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 11:12 IST
Trending: vivo v40 vs oppo reno 12 pro: which smartphone to buy under rs. 40000 samsung galaxy s24 ultra smartphone available at a discounted price of rs.1,06,300: check bank offers and availability iphone 15 pro, 15 pro max may be discontinued sooner than expected- all details samsung galaxy s24 fe charging specs and design leaked ahead of launch: all details this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how iphone se 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in… iphone 16 to come without sim card slot? global launch of esim only ipad 2024 range sparks new speculations iphone 16 launching soon: why you should skip iphone 15 even on sale oneplus 13 launch timeline leaked- know when the flagship is expected to debut oneplus 12r, xiaomi 14 civi, vivo v40 pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under rs.50,000: check details
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple Event 2024 today: iPhone 16 Pro price could remain unchanged, no Apple Watch Ultra 3, and more last-minute leaks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila
GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership

GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership
PS5 Pro design

Sony PS5 Pro officially teased; 30th-anniversary image reveals new design with three stripes
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event

Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details

OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
best tablet with pen

Best tablets with stylus from Samsung, Lenovo and others for drawing and note taking
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets