It is finally time—iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, the vanilla iPhone 16 models, the new Apple Watch Series 10, and new AirPods are set to launch later today at Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event at 10:30 PM IST. So far, a multitude of leaks and insider tips have more or less painted a picture of what to expect from the new iPhones and other Apple devices. Now, just ahead of the launch, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in a series of posts on X, has shared a few last-minute rumours surrounding the event.

iPhone 16 Pro Price Could Remain Unchanged

Gurman mentions in the post that he expects the iPhone 16 Pro to continue selling at the $999 price point, which all ‘Pro' models have started at since the iPhone 11 Pro. This $999 price was introduced with the iPhone X in 2017, and since then, all premium models have adhered to this pricing. Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max did see a $100 price increase, but Apple made the base model available at 256GB, nullifying the price jump by technically removing the 128GB option. However, the iPhone 15 Pro continued with 128GB storage and a $999 price tag. It will be interesting to see if Apple introduces 256GB base storage for the iPhone 16 Pro, while keeping the $999 price tag.

No Apple Watch Ultra 3? Focus To Be On Apple Watch Series 10

In another post, Gurman claims he does not expect Apple to launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3—the follow-up to the Ultra 2—at the ‘It's Glowtime' event. Instead, he suggests that Apple may launch the Ultra 2 in a new black shade and continue offering it alongside the new Apple Watch Series 10, which will be the main focus. Additionally, he expects the new Apple Watch SE to be delayed. As for the Apple Watch Series 10, it is expected to feature Sleep Apnoea detection (a major health feature this year), a larger display (44mm and 49mm), and a refined design with thinner bezels. Gurman also notes that the blood pressure monitoring system has been delayed and will come later.

New AirPods Max With USB-C Could Finally Arrive

It has been a while since Apple launched the AirPods Max, and Apple could now finally introduce a follow-up version with USB-C, Adaptive Audio, and improved noise cancellation, according to Gurman. Consumers would likely welcome the chance to get Apple's flagship AirPods Max without the Lightning connector, allowing them to charge via USB-C. The AirPods Max 2, or whatever Apple decides to name them, are expected to be launched alongside the AirPods 4 at the event.

