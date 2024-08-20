 Apple Event: iPhone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iPhone SE and iPhone 16 Pro marketing materials- All details | Mobile News

Apple Event: iPhone 16 launch poster 'leaked' with iPhone SE and iPhone 16 Pro marketing materials- All details

A leaked poster and marketing materials hint at Apple’s upcoming event on September 10, showcasing the iPhone 16 and new details about the iPhone SE and iPhone 16 Pro. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Aug 20 2024, 16:28 IST
An alleged Apple event poster and marketing materials hint at the iPhone 16 series September launch. (Apple)

A leaked poster reportedly from Apple's September event hints at a launch date for the iPhone 16. The poster, bearing the slogan “Ready. Set. Capture,” hints at the launch of the iPhone 16. The event is rumoured to be held at 10:30 PM IST at Apple Park, California, although Apple has not confirmed these details. This information comes from tipster Majin Buu, who received the poster from an anonymous source, and the authenticity of the poster has yet to be verified. Until Apple confirms these details, they should be taken with caution.

iPhone SE: Features (Rumoured)

In addition to the event details, new marketing materials for the iPhone SE and iPhone 16 Pro have leaked. The iPhone SE is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display with a notch similar to the iPhone 14, possibly incorporating a Face ID sensor. It is rumoured to be powered by the new A18 chip, the same processor anticipated for the iPhone 16. The iPhone SE may be priced around Rs. 50,000, positioning it as a competitive option in the mid-range smartphone market.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 16 Pro Anticipated Upgrades

The iPhone 16 Pro is projected to deliver a high-end user experience with the introduction of the A18 Pro chip, which is expected to enhance performance. A notable addition could be a Capture Button located on the lower right side of the device, designed to improve photography and video recording. The Pro model might also include a 48MP ultrawide camera featuring advanced “ultra-thin prism reflection technology,” which could enhance light capture and overall image quality. This improvement may support new spatial video capabilities for the Apple Vision Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price in India

Foxconn, a major partner of Apple, has commenced training thousands of workers at its Tamil Nadu factory to produce the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, as per a report by Bloomberg. The assembly of these premium smartphones in India is expected to begin shortly after their global release.

By manufacturing locally, Apple aims to reduce the prices of these flagship models by up to 10%. Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro models are imported, which incurs an import duty, leading to higher prices in India. Despite the local production, Bloomberg reports that the cost of expensive imported components and local taxes will keep the prices of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max higher in India compared to some other regions globally.

While Apple has not yet officially launched the new iPhone models, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are anticipated to be priced similarly to their predecessors, with starting prices expected to be around Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively.

iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options

Leaked images also indicate potential colour options for the iPhone 16 Pro, including Grey, Off-White, Yellow, and Blue. The 'Desert Titanium' colour, which has generated considerable interest, might be exclusive to the Pro Max variant.

As with all leaks, these details should be viewed with caution until officially confirmed. Nevertheless, the upcoming event promises to be significant for Apple enthusiasts, potentially unveiling new advancements in mobile technology.

