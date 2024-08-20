Apple Event: iPhone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iPhone SE and iPhone 16 Pro marketing materials- All details

A leaked poster reportedly from Apple's September event hints at a launch date for the iPhone 16. The poster, bearing the slogan “Ready. Set. Capture,” hints at the launch of the iPhone 16. The event is rumoured to be held at 10:30 PM IST at Apple Park, California, although Apple has not confirmed these details. This information comes from tipster Majin Buu, who received the poster from an anonymous source, and the authenticity of the poster has yet to be verified. Until Apple confirms these details, they should be taken with caution.

iPhone SE: Features (Rumoured)

In addition to the event details, new marketing materials for the iPhone SE and iPhone 16 Pro have leaked. The iPhone SE is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display with a notch similar to the iPhone 14, possibly incorporating a Face ID sensor. It is rumoured to be powered by the new A18 chip, the same processor anticipated for the iPhone 16. The iPhone SE may be priced around Rs. 50,000, positioning it as a competitive option in the mid-range smartphone market.

You may be interested in Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 1% OFF 1% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro could be Apple's first ‘Pro' models made in India

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 16 Pro Anticipated Upgrades

The iPhone 16 Pro is projected to deliver a high-end user experience with the introduction of the A18 Pro chip, which is expected to enhance performance. A notable addition could be a Capture Button located on the lower right side of the device, designed to improve photography and video recording. The Pro model might also include a 48MP ultrawide camera featuring advanced “ultra-thin prism reflection technology,” which could enhance light capture and overall image quality. This improvement may support new spatial video capabilities for the Apple Vision Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price in India

Foxconn, a major partner of Apple, has commenced training thousands of workers at its Tamil Nadu factory to produce the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, as per a report by Bloomberg. The assembly of these premium smartphones in India is expected to begin shortly after their global release.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch likely on September 10: Apple may introduce a new ‘Desert' colour option

By manufacturing locally, Apple aims to reduce the prices of these flagship models by up to 10%. Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro models are imported, which incurs an import duty, leading to higher prices in India. Despite the local production, Bloomberg reports that the cost of expensive imported components and local taxes will keep the prices of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max higher in India compared to some other regions globally.

Also read: iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and more to be launched in September

While Apple has not yet officially launched the new iPhone models, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are anticipated to be priced similarly to their predecessors, with starting prices expected to be around Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively.

iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options

Leaked images also indicate potential colour options for the iPhone 16 Pro, including Grey, Off-White, Yellow, and Blue. The 'Desert Titanium' colour, which has generated considerable interest, might be exclusive to the Pro Max variant.

Also read: iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it's capable of doing

As with all leaks, these details should be viewed with caution until officially confirmed. Nevertheless, the upcoming event promises to be significant for Apple enthusiasts, potentially unveiling new advancements in mobile technology.