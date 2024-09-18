iPhone 16 series is here, but that doesn't mean Apple has stopped launching major updates for the former flagship—iPhone 15 Pro. With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple will likely provide iPhone 15 Pro users with the new Spatial Photos feature, similar to the Spatial Video feature for the Vision Pro headset. This will allow both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users to capture 3D images that can be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset.

Spatial Photos Coming to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Models: How It Works

Spatial Photos, like Spatial Video, uses the wide and ultrawide lenses together to capture 3D-like content for the Apple Vision Pro. Until iOS 17, this was limited to Spatial Videos, but earlier this year, Apple announced Spatial Photos as well.

You will need to enable the Spatial Photos toggle on your supported device. When viewing these photos on your Vision Pro headset, the experience will be immersive, providing a 3D view that lets you relive the memory in the most engaging way possible.

However, you can only take Spatial Photos and Spatial Videos in landscape orientation, not portrait, as per Apple's official instructions.

Spatial Photos: How to Use the Feature Right Now

Currently, this feature is limited to the iOS 18.1 beta 4 for iPhone 15 Pro models. If you can't wait to try it, this is the only option for now. However, now that iOS 18 has officially rolled out, it shouldn't be long before Apple releases iOS 18.1. After all, Apple Intelligence—iPhone 16's hero feature—is also expected to launch alongside it.

It's also worth noting that viewing Spatial Photos requires the Apple Vision Pro; there's no way to experience the full 3D effect without it. So, if your country hasn't yet seen the Vision Pro launch, it may not be ideal to update to the iOS 18.1 beta.

