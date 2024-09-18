 Apple hasn't forgotten iPhone 15 Pro after iPhone 16 launch—New 3D Photos update coming | Mobile News

Apple hasn't forgotten iPhone 15 Pro after iPhone 16 launch—New 3D Photos update coming

Similar to Spatial Video on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16, Spatial Photos will allow you to relive your memories immersively using the Apple Vision Pro headset.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 18 2024, 11:19 IST
Apple Spatial Photos
iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro support Spatial Photo and Spatial Video features. (Apple)

iPhone 16 series is here, but that doesn't mean Apple has stopped launching major updates for the former flagship—iPhone 15 Pro. With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple will likely provide iPhone 15 Pro users with the new Spatial Photos feature, similar to the Spatial Video feature for the Vision Pro headset. This will allow both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users to capture 3D images that can be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset.

Also Read: Apple users complain about ‘bricking' after installing latest OS, company pulls back update - All details

Buy Now
More about Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
See full Specifications

Spatial Photos Coming to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Models: How It Works

Spatial Photos, like Spatial Video, uses the wide and ultrawide lenses together to capture 3D-like content for the Apple Vision Pro. Until iOS 17, this was limited to Spatial Videos, but earlier this year, Apple announced Spatial Photos as well.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

You will need to enable the Spatial Photos toggle on your supported device. When viewing these photos on your Vision Pro headset, the experience will be immersive, providing a 3D view that lets you relive the memory in the most engaging way possible.

However, you can only take Spatial Photos and Spatial Videos in landscape orientation, not portrait, as per Apple's official instructions.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series pre-booking starts in India ahead of launch

Spatial Photos: How to Use the Feature Right Now

Currently, this feature is limited to the iOS 18.1 beta 4 for iPhone 15 Pro models. If you can't wait to try it, this is the only option for now. However, now that iOS 18 has officially rolled out, it shouldn't be long before Apple releases iOS 18.1. After all, Apple Intelligence—iPhone 16's hero feature—is also expected to launch alongside it.

It's also worth noting that viewing Spatial Photos requires the Apple Vision Pro; there's no way to experience the full 3D effect without it. So, if your country hasn't yet seen the Vision Pro launch, it may not be ideal to update to the iOS 18.1 beta.

Also Read: Thank you, Swiggy! Fired techie delivers food to survive; LinkedIn salutes his comeback story

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 11:19 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch is closer than ever, apple gives an indirect hint iphone se 4 launch inches closer, may debut before release of big ios 18 feature iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? buying iphone 16? you won’t be able to buy these official apple cases anymore - here’s why iphone 16 pro max vs google pixel 9 pro xl: which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? apple september event 2024: iphone 15 users to get refund after iphone 16 launch; here's how it works all iphone 16 models confirmed with 8gb ram for apple intelligence- all details iphone 16 plus vs samsung galaxy s24 plus: know which flagship smartphone to buy oneplus 13 launch in india: oneplus flagship expected to make india debut in… iphone 16, iphone 16 pro series pre-booking starts in india: how to book, price and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple hasn't forgotten iPhone 15 Pro after iPhone 16 launch—New 3D Photos update coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free
ps6

PS6: Which chipset will power Sony’s next console—Intel or AMD? Here’s what we know
PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets