Apple is back with its festive offer in India as the Diwali festival approaches. As part of the offer, the Cupertino-based tech giant is providing instant cashback and freebies, which customers can already take advantage of as the offer is live on the Apple India website and in Apple's official stores in India—Apple Saket in New Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai.

Free Beats Solo Buds Festive Edition with iPhone 15 Until 4 October

If you purchase the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus from the Apple India website or from Apple BKC and Apple Saket, you will receive a free pair of Beats Solo Buds Festive Edition. The buds are available in a distinct shade of orange, and Apple states that the special edition packaging is designed by Aaquib Wani to honour the festive themes.

Up to ₹ 10,000 Instant Discount with Supporting Credit Cards and 12-Month No-Cost EMI

As part of the offer, Apple is also providing up to ₹10,000 instant discount when using eligible American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. When purchasing the iPhone 16 Pro series, customers can get up to ₹5,000 off, ₹5,000 on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, ₹3,000 on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and ₹2,000 on the iPhone SE.

Additionally, when purchasing Macs like the Mac Studio or MacBook Air (M3 chip), you can get ₹10,000 off. Users can also avail themselves of up to ₹6,000 off on select products.

All of these products are available with a 12-month no-cost EMI option on both the Apple India website and at Apple BKC and Apple Saket stores.

