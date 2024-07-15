Apple Intelligence vs Samsung Galaxy AI: Who is ahead in the mobile phone AI race? [Features compared]

Apple Intelligence Samsung Galaxy AI : The dust has finally settled—Samsung has finally launched much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables, and with them, a new supercharged version of Galaxy AI that builds on what we first saw with the Galaxy S24 series. Now that we have had a little time to reflect on what it brings to the table (with Google Gemini powering it underneath), we can compare it to the elephant in the room—Apple Intelligence, the Cupertino-based tech giant's take on bringing on-device AI features to its own devices.

Right off the bat, one thing is clear—Apple is leveraging OpenAI's AI to add optional features, including access to ChatGPT on the iPhone, while Samsung is relying on Google to support its Gemini AI model. With this context in mind, let's try to understand how the two AI experiences differ.

Apple Intelligence vs Galaxy AI: Samsung Was Quick to Cover Ground After the Apple Intelligence Announcement, But Apple Played Catch Up in Some Areas

It can't be denied that Samsung did a good job marketing its AI features at the event in Paris last week. From how the Sketch to Image feature works by allowing you to draw something to generate an image, to the Portrait Studio feature, which lets you generate AI avatars from your existing photos in various styles, Samsung offers it in styles like 3D cartoon and watercolour, making for a fun user experience. Apple also offers a similar feature called ‘Image Wand.' It lets you sketch something and then turn it into a related image.

Apple has been playing catch-up in some areas but goes overboard in others. For instance, it is only now that Apple is offering its own take on the Google Magic Eraser. Apple is now also offering transcripts of your voice recordings, which is something that Google has offered for a while and is available on Galaxy phones as well. So, while Apple is ahead of the curve in some areas, it has introduced several new features that have already been present on the Android side of things. Another major area where Apple played catch-up is bringing Siri up to pace. More on that next.

Apple Intelligence Added Much-Needed Boost to Siri

Apple's Siri wasn't known to be the best on-device assistant. In fact, Google Assistant and Alexa were constantly ranked higher thanks to more functionality. Luckily, Apple has finally given new life to Siri with iOS 18. Its renewed focus may have just made it better than what Google offers with the Gemini assistant.

Apple says Siri is now more ‘natural' than ever before because it has a deeper understanding of language, understands speech better, takes into account personal context, and most importantly, it can now take in-app actions. This has opened a new range of possibilities for what you can do with Siri. Meanwhile, Google Gemini can do more of the same, but considering most of what Siri can do happens on-device, with no reliance on the cloud, it does seem to have the edge, but only a thin one.

Apple Loses Out in Key Areas

Remember the Circle to Search feature that Samsung launched as part of its Galaxy AI suite of features? Well, you don't get something similar with Apple Intelligence, and this is because Apple is not partnered with a search company like Google to fetch results; instead, it is working with OpenAI, which focuses on its LLM might. So, while Apple may be ahead of the curve regarding on-device features, Samsung is just ahead at what's beyond.

Another major area where Samsung is ahead is live translation. This allows Samsung phones with the latest iteration of Galaxy AI to do real-time language audio translations. This means, if someone says something in Hindi, the phone instantly speaks out the same in English or any other compatible language.

Writing and Essentials

LLMs and AI chatbots, including ChatGPT, are known for their writing capabilities and making day-to-day tasks such as composing emails, writing cover letters, and even smart replying easier. Apple has taken heed of this fact and has positioned ChatGPT as an optional tool in the Apple Intelligence suite. This allows Apple to use ChatGPT in apps such as Pages to refine text.

Plus, you can also ask it to proofread, check for grammar, summarise, and more. Samsung does this using Google Gemini LLM, and of course, there's a lot of the same built into apps like Gmail, and more. But as a system-wide integration, Apple seems to have the edge here. That said, only time will tell how Apple Intelligence eventually fares when it launches later this year.