Icon

Apple iOS 17.3 update: Here is one urgent reason to hit install button on your iPhone now

Apple iOS 17.3 update has been rolled out for all eligible iPhone users with a critically important protective feature called Stolen Device Protection. You should download the iOS 17 update immediately.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 24 2024, 12:24 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro
Apple’s new iOS 17.3 update is here! Check out all the new features. (AP)
iPhone 15 Pro
Apple’s new iOS 17.3 update is here! Check out all the new features. (AP)

Apple is currently developing the iOS 18 update for its upcoming iPhone 16 series with speculated AI features. The iOS 18 version is likely to be unveiled in the summer and the launch will likely happen in the Fall period. While the new iOS update is under development, the company is bringing new and useful updates for iPhone users with iOS 17 sub-updates. And now, Apple has rolled out the iOS 17.3 update which is a major update for this year. This iOS 17.3 update has one very important feature that should have you hitting the download button instantly - the Stolen Device Protection feature.

Why iPhone users should install iOS 17.3 update

Stolen Device Protection: The biggest update that should make you download the new version is the stolen device feature, which enables iPhone users to protect their device's data from thieves. With this feature, no one can change the iPhone's password or turn off the Find My Device feature. This was an area that was being exploited by some people to steal the credentials from innocent users and they would find themselves locked out of their IDs. Now, the new feature has added extra precautions and steps that will need to be taken and this will likely stymie any efforts to steal IDs. Now, iPhones can be unlocked with Face ID or Touch ID to carry out any in-depth changes.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple Music Collaborative Playlists: Now, Apple Music users will see a new upgrade to the app with a collaborative playlist. This feature will enable users to create a party playlist with their friends and family. It also allows users to send an emoji reaction to a specific song.

Improved crash detection feature: Apple has brought an improved version of this feature for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models to avoid detecting activity switches that are similar to the movements of car crashes.

AirPlay 2 in Hotels: AirPlay-compatible hotel will now support streaming content from iPhone‌, iPad, or Mac. This will help users in avoiding logging into their AirPlay account to a hotel TV.

These are some of the major features of the Apple iOS 17.3 update that make it worth downloading to protect your device and enjoy the Apple Music functionalities with friends and family.

Also read top stories for today:

Fixing Broken AI! RagaAI has secured funding to develop a tool that aims to diagnose and fix flaws with artificial intelligence systems, responding to an increasing emphasis on safety and reliability during the AI boom. Dive in here.

Big Tech Powers SmallBiz WIth AI Power! The influx of generative artificial intelligence software is transforming small businesses. And it is the Big Tech majors Like Microsoft that are leading the way. Know what Microsoft is doing here

Health-Tracking Tech Race! Samsung is exploring the development of noninvasive blood sugar monitor and continuous blood pressure checking, setting its sights on ambitious health-care goals in a race with Apple. Jump in here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 11:47 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iOS 17.3 update: Here is one urgent reason to hit install button on your iPhone now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon