Apple iOS 17.4 update: New emoji heading to iPhones; know when and which ones

Get ready to jazz up your text messages and social media conversations because Apple is set to unveil a wave of new emoji characters in the upcoming iOS 17.4 update for iPhones, scheduled for early March. These expressive additions are not just about conveying emotions; they're about breaking chains, rising from the ashes, and settling the timeless debate of limes versus lemons. And yes, there's even a mushroom that looks like it belongs more in the produce aisle than in Mario World.

A Colorful Array of Expressions

But the emoji extravaganza doesn't stop at iPhones. The new characters will also make their way to other Apple devices, including Macs with macOS 14.4, Apple Watches with watchOS 10.4, and iPads with iPadOS 17.4, according to a 9to5Mac report. If you're a proud owner of the Apple Vision Pro, you can catch a glimpse of these quirky additions in the visionOS 1.1 developer beta.

Currently, in both developer and public beta versions, iOS 17.4 promises an array of fresh expressions for users. Following closely on the heels of iOS 17.3, which addressed security concerns with fixes for over a dozen bugs, the new update will not be featuring any additional flags, contrary to earlier speculations.

According to Emojipedia, the emoji reference website affiliated with the Unicode Consortium, the decision to forgo additional flags stems from the "transient nature" of many pride flags and the inherent challenges of representing some identities while excluding others. Emojipedia also notes that iOS 17.4 introduces not only four new non-gender-specific family emojis but also redesigns all existing family emoji designs. Instead of vibrant people emojis, the family emojis now showcase various combinations of white silhouettes against a gray square icon.

Samsung users have already received a taste of these new emojis, albeit with a more cartoonish twist to the fruit and mushroom characters. It's a delightful departure from the norm.

As we anticipate the public release of iOS 17.4 in March, it's worth noting that Apple has been committed to inclusivity in emojis since 2019, offering non-binary versions of nearly every human emoji, from merpeople to chefs, according to a report by Daily Mail . Looking ahead, the next batch of emojis is anticipated to be unveiled in the summer, with approval expected in September, setting the stage for a 2025 release. Until then, get ready to embrace the playful world of these new emojis coming your way soon!

