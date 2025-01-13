Apple iPad 11 to feature A17 Pro chip with AI features, launch expected in spring- All details

Apple’s upcoming iPad 11 is set to feature the A17 Pro chip, bringing new AI capabilities, upgraded performance, and exciting updates for the entry-level tablet market.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 13 2025, 13:00 IST
Icon
Apple iPad 10th Gen in for Review: Step towards a modern era
Apple iPad 11
1/8 The Apple iPad 10th Generation goes up the price ladder with a higher starting price of Rs. 44900. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/8 The Apple iPad 10th Generation gets the new iPad Pro design with slim display bezels and the flat sides. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/8 The Apple iPad 10th Generation has eerie similarities to the iPad Air 5th Gen but the dimensions are different. Also, the FaceTime camera sits in the center and there's no support for the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/8 The Apple iPad 10th Generation gets a stereo speaker setup, a power-key mounted Touch ID sensor, and a USB-C port for charging. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/8 The Apple iPad 10th Generation runs on iPadOS 16.1, offering all the new multitasking features and improved performance. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/8 The 10.9-inch display has thinner bezels and uses an IPS LCD panel. However, the panel isn't laminated to the glass, and it only supports the 1st Gen Apple Pencil. The refresh rate is set at 60Hz. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
7/8 Apple iPad 10th Generation also gets a new Magic Keyboard Folio case, offering the Magic Keyboard and a convenient Folio case to enhance productivity. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
8/8 As for the firepower, the Apple iPad 10th Generation relies on the Apple A14 Bionic chip from the iPhone 12. Performance is adequately fast and smooth, and it also supports 5G networks on the Cellular models. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Apple iPad 11
icon View all Images
Apple’s upcoming iPad 11 will feature the A17 Pro chip, bringing enhanced performance and AI features. (Representative image) (HT Tech)

Apple's upcoming iPad 11 will reportedly feature the A17 Pro chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The iPad 11 is expected to be the next entry-level tablet from Apple, and this chip will power the new device, aligning with previous speculation about the inclusion of Apple Intelligence, the company's AI features.

iPad 11: Challenges with the N3B 3nm Process

The A17 Pro chip is built on the first-generation N3B 3nm process, which has faced challenges due to high costs and limited performance improvements over earlier models. Although there were concerns about this chip's viability, Apple's recent product releases, such as the M4 chip in the iPad Pro, suggested the company might move away from the first-generation 3nm process quickly.

You may be interested in

13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹51,999Original price:₹59,900
Buy now
14% OFF
Apple iPhone 14
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹59,900Original price:₹69,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹65,900Original price:₹79,600
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹124,200Original price:₹134,900
Buy now

Also read: Samsung Unpacked 2025 on January 22: Galaxy S25 price is…

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple has historically used older chips in its budget devices, as seen in the iPhone 14 series, where the base model used the A15 Bionic chip. However, Apple deviated from this trend with the iPhone 16 series, using the A18 chip across all models, signalling the end of the A17 chip's lifecycle.

Also read: OnePlus 13 Amazon Exchange offer: How to buy the latest OnePlus mobile under 40,000

iPad Mini Strategy Reflects New Approach

Despite this, the iPad Mini 7th generation surprised many by incorporating the A17 Pro chip instead of the newer A18. This decision made sense for the iPad Mini's target audience and production scale. Now, Apple plans to adopt a similar strategy for the iPad 11, with entry-level models, internally referred to as J481 and J482, expected to feature the A17 Pro chip. The new models will likely include 8GB of memory, doubling the current 4GB in the entry-level iPad, to support the new AI features.

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: OnePlus 13, Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, iPhone 15 and more offer prices revealed

Apple is also expected to use a binned version of the A17 Pro chip, similar to the iPad Mini, which could help control costs while maintaining adequate performance. The iPad 11, along with updated iPad Air models, a new iPhone SE, and refreshed Magic Keyboards, is expected to launch in the spring.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 13:00 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Apple iPad 11 to feature A17 Pro chip with AI features, launch expected in spring- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Five compelling reasons to revisit these classics before GTA 6 arrives
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals interactive buildings and destruction features set to redefine open-world gameplay
Valorant Patch 10.00

Valorant Patch 10.00: New agent, map changes, system updates, and more
Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms

Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets