 Apple iPad Mini 7 vs iPad Mini 6: Know if you should consider buying the latest | Mobile News

Apple iPad Mini 7 vs iPad Mini 6: Know if you should consider buying the latest

Apple iPad Mini 7 vs iPad Mini 6: Know if the new generation iPad Mini is worth the upgrade or if you should stick to the iPad Mini 6.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 17 2024, 10:08 IST
Apple iPad Mini 7 vs iPad Mini 6: Know if you should consider buying the latest
Check out the difference between iPad Mini 7 and iPad Mini 6. (Apple)

Apple launched the new generation of iPad Mini after three years with some crucial performance upgrades and the ability to manage Artificial Intelligence (AI) related tasks. While the iPad Mini 7 looks promising, there are several features that still remain the same as the predecessor. Therefore, to get an in-depth understanding of what's new and upgraded, we have curated a detailed specification comparison between the iPad Mini 7 and iPad Mini 6. 

Also read: Apple launches its most affordable device to feature Apple Intelligence: 5 things to know about new iPad Mini 2024

You may be interested in

13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹51,999₹59,900
Buy now
14% OFF
Apple iPhone 14
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹59,900₹69,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹65,900₹79,600
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now

Apple iPad Mini 7 vs iPad Mini 6:

Design and display: With the iPad Mini 7, Apple has kept the design similar to the iPad Mini 6 despite taking three years to bring the new generation to the market. The iPad Mini 7 features a similar aluminium build, 293 grams weight, 195.4mm height, and other similar features. However, with the new-gen, Apple has introduced new colour options that include  Space Gray, Blue, Purple, and Starlight. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Similar to design, the iPad Mini 7 retains the similar 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate instead of a 120Hz ProMotion display. Therefore, the design and display technology remains the same for both iPad Mini models.

Also read: Apple iPad mini launched in India with powerful A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence: All details

Camera:  Yet again, the camera capabilities are quite similar in iPad Mini 7 and iPad Mini 6. Both devices retain a similar 12MP single rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and a digital zoom of up to 5x. However, the iPad Mini 7 offers a new feature called Smart HDR 4 that enables the device to scan documents. It also comes with the same 12MP front-facing camera. 

Performance and battery: One of the major upgrades of the iPad Mini 7 is gaining the A17 Pro chipset that also powers the iPhone 15 Pro models. Apart from the flagship chipset, the device also offers 8GB RAM allowing it to support AI-related tasks. Whereas, the iPad Mini 6 is powered by the A15 chipset coupled with only 4GB of RAM. Therefore, the new generation of iPad Mini is more powerful and efficient in terms of performance and handling AI-related tasks such as writing tools, notification summaries, ChatGPT integration, and others.

Also read: Thinking of buying these Macs and this iPad? Wait—Apple may replace them in November

Price: Both the iPad Mini 7 and iPad Mini 6 were launched at a price of Rs.49900. However, the iPad Mini 7 base variant offers 128GB of storage, whereas, the iPad Mini 6 offers 64GB storage. Therefore, the new generation provides greater storage space at a similar price.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 10:08 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inching closer: camera, design changes reflect in leaked case honor 200 lite vs moto g85: which smartphone to buy under rs.20000 iphone 15 pro available for under 98,000 on flipkart – these users should buy it over iphone 16 pro 5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iphone 16, pixel 9 pro xl and more google pixel 9 pro pre-orders to start in india after a two-month wait: price and everything you need to know xiaomi to launch redmi note 14 pro 4g with mediatek chip for global market soon- all details oneplus 13 could launch with custom snapdragon 8 elite chip: check launch date, expected specs and more samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s24: know which smartphone to buy android 15 release: here’s when pixel phones may get big google update samsung’s most expensive phone may look like this, expected to cost over…
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple iPad Mini 7 vs iPad Mini 6: Know if you should consider buying the latest
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: New titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Black Ops 6 FSR 3.1 update and more you should know about
World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary celebratory update launches on October 22,

World of Warcraft 20th anniversary update coming soon: Know what’s coming, release date
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 speculation grows as Lucia’s rumoured voice actor resurfaces on Instagram after hiatus- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards
Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming to allow users to stream personal game libraries starting next month- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets