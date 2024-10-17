Apple iPad Mini 7 vs iPad Mini 6: Know if you should consider buying the latest

Apple launched the new generation of iPad Mini after three years with some crucial performance upgrades and the ability to manage Artificial Intelligence (AI) related tasks. While the iPad Mini 7 looks promising, there are several features that still remain the same as the predecessor. Therefore, to get an in-depth understanding of what's new and upgraded, we have curated a detailed specification comparison between the iPad Mini 7 and iPad Mini 6.

Also read: Apple launches its most affordable device to feature Apple Intelligence: 5 things to know about new iPad Mini 2024

You may be interested in 13% OFF 13% OFF Apple iPhone 13 Blue

Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 14% OFF 14% OFF Apple iPhone 14 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Apple iPad Mini 7 vs iPad Mini 6:

Design and display: With the iPad Mini 7, Apple has kept the design similar to the iPad Mini 6 despite taking three years to bring the new generation to the market. The iPad Mini 7 features a similar aluminium build, 293 grams weight, 195.4mm height, and other similar features. However, with the new-gen, Apple has introduced new colour options that include Space Gray, Blue, Purple, and Starlight.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Similar to design, the iPad Mini 7 retains the similar 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate instead of a 120Hz ProMotion display. Therefore, the design and display technology remains the same for both iPad Mini models.

Also read: Apple iPad mini launched in India with powerful A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence: All details



Camera: Yet again, the camera capabilities are quite similar in iPad Mini 7 and iPad Mini 6. Both devices retain a similar 12MP single rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and a digital zoom of up to 5x. However, the iPad Mini 7 offers a new feature called Smart HDR 4 that enables the device to scan documents. It also comes with the same 12MP front-facing camera.



Performance and battery: One of the major upgrades of the iPad Mini 7 is gaining the A17 Pro chipset that also powers the iPhone 15 Pro models. Apart from the flagship chipset, the device also offers 8GB RAM allowing it to support AI-related tasks. Whereas, the iPad Mini 6 is powered by the A15 chipset coupled with only 4GB of RAM. Therefore, the new generation of iPad Mini is more powerful and efficient in terms of performance and handling AI-related tasks such as writing tools, notification summaries, ChatGPT integration, and others.

Also read: Thinking of buying these Macs and this iPad? Wait—Apple may replace them in November



Price: Both the iPad Mini 7 and iPad Mini 6 were launched at a price of Rs.49900. However, the iPad Mini 7 base variant offers 128GB of storage, whereas, the iPad Mini 6 offers 64GB storage. Therefore, the new generation provides greater storage space at a similar price.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

