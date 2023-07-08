Apple iPhone 15 Pro to get this unique makeover!

It was a thing of the past when Apple used to release iPhones in basic colour variants — Black, White, and Product Red. Now, Apple has a wide spectrum of colours to offer plenty of options to iPhone buyers. It has even experimented with Green and Yellow! As iPhone 15 is set to launch later this year, several tipsters are claiming it will come with some unique colour options. A few days back, a 9to5Mac report revealed that Apple is planning to bring the iPhone 15 Pro in a 'crimson' colour option. However, the report says that it could be a little lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro's deep purple colour variant

Now, MacRumors, citing tipster Unknownz21, have revealed that iPhone 15 Pro models may come in a dark blue colour variant with a gray tone. The report further added that the blue shade, which is expected to be offered in a new titanium material, may feature a distinctive brushed finish that sets it apart from Apple's previous stainless steel options.

It must be noted that Apple used the blue colour option in the iPhone 12 Pro models. However, the new iPhone 15 Pro's blue tone is expected to be darker and incorporates more gray tones to complement the titanium texture.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Pro in a new colour?

Will it really happen? The leakster has a record of revealing exclusive information about the iPhone 14 models and also the Vision Pro. However, MacRumors also says that it is possible that Apple is using the blue shade to experiment with PVD coating on the new titanium material. If that's the case, then there is a chance that they may ultimately switch to a different colour for the final version of the iPhone 15 Pro.

However, the fact that Apple has employed the blue shade in their prototype models strongly suggests that it may be one of the upcoming colour options.

Apart from these, Apple is also expected to bring the standard iPhone 15 models by giving it a makeover in terms of new shades. According to the previous leak by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may get a Mint-like green shade, which was earlier discontinued with iPhone 13.

However, the launch of the iPhone 15 series is still months away and Apple is a notoriously secretive company. So, what is being speculated may well not come true, but in any case, it does add to building the hype around the iPhone 15.