 Apple iPhone 16 follows Google Pixel 9's lead with vibrant colours: Could this boost sales? | Mobile News

Apple iPhone 16 follows Google Pixel 9's lead with vibrant colours: Could this boost sales?

With the iPhone 16 and Pixel 9 offering fun and vibrant colourways, could this be a new trend to boost sales?

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 12:14 IST
Apple iPhone 16 follows Google Pixel 9's lead with vibrant colours: Could this boost sales?
iPhone 16 comes in five shades: Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine. (Apple)

iPhone 16 vanilla models have surprised fans with a range of vibrant new colours, such as Ultramarine, Teal, and Pink, alongside the usual evergreen shades of white and black. When you think about it, this lineup is the most vibrant in years, marking a significant change compared to the iPhone 15, which featured muted, pastel hues. In fact, many people were dissatisfied with the iPhone 15 colours, saying they were not saturated enough. The iPhone 16 addresses this concern. Meanwhile, Google's Pixel 9 series has also launched with vibrant hues like Peony and Wintergreen, attracting plenty of attention. So, will these new and vibrant shades help attract more customers? Let's find out.

Also Read: IIT graduate with 100 crore salary was fired by Elon Musk, now has his own AI firm

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 16's New Vibrant Hues Are Refreshing Compared to the iPhone 15

Last year, the iPhone 15, with its matte back finish, came in colours like Yellow, Pink, Blue, Green, and Black, but the hues were muted, resembling pastel-like tones. Many were quick to point out that the Blue, under certain lighting conditions, appeared almost white. While this may not have deterred new buyers, it left them wanting more—especially with shades like Product Red missing entirely. Fortunately, this year, fans are excited about the more vibrant colours, with Ultramarine (a bluish-purple) becoming an instant hit. The fact that you get an all-new vertical camera design, thinner bezels, new colours, and even Apple Intelligence, all for the same price as last year, will likely persuade many people to upgrade from their older iPhones.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success: Why Rockstar Games should avoid Black Myth: Wukong's mistakes

Pixel 9 Doubles Down on Saturated Colours as Well

Ahead of the iPhone 16 launch, Google also introduced the Pixel 9 phones in vibrant colourways such as Peony and Wintergreen, a significant departure from the colour palette of last year's Pixel 8, which featured Rose (pinkish beige), Hazel (greyish green), and Obsidian (black). Notably, the internet buzzed about the new shades, with the Peony colourway being hailed as the most camera-worthy of the lot. 

In fact, at HT Tech, we contacted a big offline retailer in Jaipur, Rajasthan who was stocking the Pixel 9, and taking bookings for the iPhone 16 series. They told us that the Pixel 9's Peony and Wintergreen variants were the most popular, and for the iPhone 16, Ultramarine and Teal were the most popular colourway people booked. This trend towards brighter, more saturated colours seems to be growing, and we may see more manufacturers moving away from greys and lighter shades in favour of bolder options. Whether this will boost sales remains to be seen, but given the positive reception, both the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 series are likely to perform well in the market.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro failed to impress you? Here's what we know about iPhone 17 Pro

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 12:14 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not iphone 16 pro max vs google pixel 9 pro xl: which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? samsung galaxy tab s10 series display, camera, and battery specs leaked ahead of october launch apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more iphone 15 pro, iphone 13 and other products discontinued after apple event 2024 world’s first triple-screen foldable phone, huawei mate xt launched- all details iphone 16 pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open: order fast if you want yours at launch iphone 16 series launch triggers memefest, netizens mock design and price vivo t3 ultra 5g camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of september 12 launch
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple iPhone 16 follows Google Pixel 9's lead with vibrant colours: Could this boost sales?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is almost here – Release date, gameplay, and more
GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details

GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details
ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets