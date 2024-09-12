iPhone 16 vanilla models have surprised fans with a range of vibrant new colours, such as Ultramarine, Teal, and Pink, alongside the usual evergreen shades of white and black. When you think about it, this lineup is the most vibrant in years, marking a significant change compared to the iPhone 15, which featured muted, pastel hues. In fact, many people were dissatisfied with the iPhone 15 colours, saying they were not saturated enough. The iPhone 16 addresses this concern. Meanwhile, Google's Pixel 9 series has also launched with vibrant hues like Peony and Wintergreen, attracting plenty of attention. So, will these new and vibrant shades help attract more customers? Let's find out.

Also Read: IIT graduate with ₹100 crore salary was fired by Elon Musk, now has his own AI firm

More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB See full Specifications

iPhone 16's New Vibrant Hues Are Refreshing Compared to the iPhone 15

Last year, the iPhone 15, with its matte back finish, came in colours like Yellow, Pink, Blue, Green, and Black, but the hues were muted, resembling pastel-like tones. Many were quick to point out that the Blue, under certain lighting conditions, appeared almost white. While this may not have deterred new buyers, it left them wanting more—especially with shades like Product Red missing entirely. Fortunately, this year, fans are excited about the more vibrant colours, with Ultramarine (a bluish-purple) becoming an instant hit. The fact that you get an all-new vertical camera design, thinner bezels, new colours, and even Apple Intelligence, all for the same price as last year, will likely persuade many people to upgrade from their older iPhones.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read: PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success: Why Rockstar Games should avoid Black Myth: Wukong's mistakes

Pixel 9 Doubles Down on Saturated Colours as Well

Ahead of the iPhone 16 launch, Google also introduced the Pixel 9 phones in vibrant colourways such as Peony and Wintergreen, a significant departure from the colour palette of last year's Pixel 8, which featured Rose (pinkish beige), Hazel (greyish green), and Obsidian (black). Notably, the internet buzzed about the new shades, with the Peony colourway being hailed as the most camera-worthy of the lot.

In fact, at HT Tech, we contacted a big offline retailer in Jaipur, Rajasthan who was stocking the Pixel 9, and taking bookings for the iPhone 16 series. They told us that the Pixel 9's Peony and Wintergreen variants were the most popular, and for the iPhone 16, Ultramarine and Teal were the most popular colourway people booked. This trend towards brighter, more saturated colours seems to be growing, and we may see more manufacturers moving away from greys and lighter shades in favour of bolder options. Whether this will boost sales remains to be seen, but given the positive reception, both the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 series are likely to perform well in the market.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro failed to impress you? Here's what we know about iPhone 17 Pro