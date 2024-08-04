 Apple iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Know which upcoming flagship smartphone to consider | Mobile News

Apple iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Know which upcoming flagship smartphone to consider

Waiting for Google and Apple flagship smartphones? Check out the in-depth comparison between the iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 to know which one is a worthy rival.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 04 2024, 13:50 IST
Apple iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Know which upcoming flagship smartphone to consider
Apple iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Know which flagship smartphone will be better before their official launch. (Apple Hub)

Apple and Google are yet to launch their flagship smartphone, the iPhone 16 series and the Pixel 9 series. While the Pixel 9 devices will debut in a few days, we still have to wait about a month for the iPhone 16. Therefore, before buying any flagship smartphone, you must carefully compare other devices available in the market. To provide you with a better understanding, we have curated a comparison between vanilla iPhone 16 and Pixel 9 which is based on leaks, so buyers can decide if they should wait or not.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launching soon: Check out launch date, price, specs, and more

Apple iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9:

Display: According to leaks and rumours, the iPhone 16 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 will likely come with a 6.3-inch OLED display with HDR support and 120Hz refresh rate. Apple iPhone will likely be protected with a Ceramic Shield and the Google Pixel may come with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. 

Camera: The iPhone 16 is expected to come with a dual camera consisting of a 48MP main and 12 MP ultra-wide camera with spatial video support. Whereas, the Pixel 9 may support a 50 MP dual camera. However, the performance can only be judged once both devices are tested carefully. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro likely to feature titanium again, and that's exciting because my iPhone 15 Pro looks as good as day one


Performance: For performance and AI features, the iPhone 16 is expected to come with the new A18 Pro chipset, whereas the Pixel 9 smartphone may come with Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset. Both chipsets are expected to provide improved GPU, CPU, and NPU performance, 


Battery: The iPhone 16 will likely come with an upgraded  3561 mAh battery for lasting performance. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 will likely come with a 4600 mAh battery. 

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo images leaked ahead of August 13 launch: Slimmer profile, AI features, price, and more

Note that the above-mentioned specifications and features are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, we must wait for the official smartphone details to be announced to confirm which smartphone is better in the flagship market. 

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 11:00 IST
Apple iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Know which upcoming flagship smartphone to consider
