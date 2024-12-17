Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users not happy with AI features? A new survey says..

The latest iPhone 16 series comes with brand new Apple intelligence AI features, and Apple has marketed these heavily to help sell its latest generation iPhone 16 series. But what do the users think? A recent survey by sellcell.com sought to answer this question, exploring how many iPhone users are satisfied with Apple intelligence features compared to Samsung users. The survey also threw light on which Apple Intelligence AI features are most used and preferred, and more.

These are the most popular Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI features

According to the survey, the most popular AI feature among Apple users is the Writing Tools feature, followed by Notification Summaries, Priority Messages, Cleanup in the Photos app, and Smart Reply in Mail and Messages.

For Galaxy AI users, Circle to Search is the most liked, followed by Photo Assist, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Browsing Assist.

Users were also asked to compare Apple intelligence to Galaxy AI: 15.4 percent of Apple AI users said Apple intelligence is better, 5.9 percent said Galaxy AI is better, 32 percent said neither is better, and 46.7 percent did not know enough about AI to draw a comparison.

Survey reveals that iPhone and Galaxy users struggle to find value in AI features

73 percent of Apple intelligence users said they are not satisfied with the existing AI features. Similarly, 87 percent of Galaxy AI users said the new features are not valuable and add nothing to their experience. This paints a scary picture for Apple and Samsung, as both have invested heavily in developing their arsenal of AI features.

That said, Apple is slowly coming up with a more exhaustive, feature-rich experience with Apple intelligence. The recent iOS 18.2 update brought a majority of new AI features, including Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT support. This is expected to help change the narrative for Apple.

Plus, with iOS 18.3 and iOS 18.4, Apple is expected to introduce more AI features, which will make the overall experience more feature-rich for Apple users. As we look towards iOS 19, Apple will certainly be developing more features to improve the user experience.

As for Galaxy AI, it remains to be seen what more Samsung will bring to the table. More details are expected to be revealed with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, anticipated in January 2025.

