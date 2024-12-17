Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users not happy with AI features? A new survey says..

Are the iPhone 16's Apple Intelligence and Samsung's Galaxy AI proving to be underwhelming for users? Here's what SellCell's survey reveals.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 17 2024, 18:30 IST
Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users not happy with new AI features? A new survey says..
Apple iPhone 16 Pro comes with the latest Apple Intelligence features. (Shaurya Sharma / HT Tech)

The latest iPhone 16 series comes with brand new Apple intelligence AI features, and Apple has marketed these heavily to help sell its latest generation iPhone 16 series. But what do the users think? A recent survey by sellcell.com sought to answer this question, exploring how many iPhone users are satisfied with Apple intelligence features compared to Samsung users. The survey also threw light on which Apple Intelligence AI features are most used and preferred, and more.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Air to be cheaper than iPhone 17 Pro, new report says: What we expect

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹119,900
Check details
See full Specifications

These are the most popular Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI features

According to the survey, the most popular AI feature among Apple users is the Writing Tools feature, followed by Notification Summaries, Priority Messages, Cleanup in the Photos app, and Smart Reply in Mail and Messages.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For Galaxy AI users, Circle to Search is the most liked, followed by Photo Assist, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Browsing Assist.

Users were also asked to compare Apple intelligence to Galaxy AI: 15.4 percent of Apple AI users said Apple intelligence is better, 5.9 percent said Galaxy AI is better, 32 percent said neither is better, and 46.7 percent did not know enough about AI to draw a comparison.

Survey reveals that iPhone and Galaxy users struggle to find value in AI features

73 percent of Apple intelligence users said they are not satisfied with the existing AI features. Similarly, 87 percent of Galaxy AI users said the new features are not valuable and add nothing to their experience. This paints a scary picture for Apple and Samsung, as both have invested heavily in developing their arsenal of AI features.

That said, Apple is slowly coming up with a more exhaustive, feature-rich experience with Apple intelligence. The recent iOS 18.2 update brought a majority of new AI features, including Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT support. This is expected to help change the narrative for Apple.

Plus, with iOS 18.3 and iOS 18.4, Apple is expected to introduce more AI features, which will make the overall experience more feature-rich for Apple users. As we look towards iOS 19, Apple will certainly be developing more features to improve the user experience.

As for Galaxy AI, it remains to be seen what more Samsung will bring to the table. More details are expected to be revealed with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, anticipated in January 2025.

Also Read: ChatGPT Search is now free for all, making it a major rival to Google's search business - Details here

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 18:30 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users not happy with AI features? A new survey says..
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming

Lenovo set to launch Legion Go S handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS at CES 2025
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to shatter records as the most expensive video game ever produced- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17: Here’s what coming with January 2025 Booyah Pass

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17: Here’s what coming with January 2025 Booyah Pass
PlayStation 30th anniversary

PlayStation turns 30: Free PS Plus subscription and more
Epic Games holiday sale

Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets