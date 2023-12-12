Apple iPhone or iPad foldables coming? Samsung and LG scramble to get display ready

After Samsung launched its foldable smartphone years ago, various other brands such as Google, Motorola, Oppo, and others joined the race in the market over the recent period. However, Apple, one of the leading smartphone brands has fallen short in launching foldable smartphones till now. However, now it is rumored that Apple may also enter the foldable market with iPhone or iPad foldable. It has set off a scramble between two of the top South Korean tech conglomerates to bag the Apple iPhone or iPad foldable deal. Experts believe that Samsung and LG are working on developing a 20.25-inch foldable display for Apple's future foldable device. Know what experts say about the innovation.

Apple iPhone or iPad foldables coming soon?

According to The Elec report, Samsung Display and LG Display are currently developing a 20.25-inch display for an Apple foldable. It is rumored that Apple is planning to enter the foldable market with its iPhone or iPad foldable in the near future.

The report added that Apple is one of the most important customers of Samsung Display for OLED panels. Additionally, the company has also mastered creating foldable displays for its parent company Samsung. 9To5Mac has reported that Apple is looking for a “new growth engine” and entering the foldable market would help the company achieve their future goals for their premium brand. Therefore, Samsung from its own foldable development experience through the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series, will help Apple to create a new line of foldable devices. In effect, what Apple foldable will get is a top-quality product that has been rolled out after years of research and development. That also means the chances of anything going wrong with an Apple foldable are almost fully reduced or even negligible.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 to undergo groundbreaking changes? Check what report says

Apart from Samsung, LG Display is also hard at work on developing foldable displays for Apple.

With this move, Samsung Display hopes to secure exclusive rights to manufacture foldable displays for Apple, leaving competitors like LG Display behind in the race. According to display analyst Ross Young, we will not see Apple foldable until 2025 or even later. Young also specifies the claims of Apple developing a display for foldable notebooks.

Now, the most interesting thing about an Apple foldable would be the competition it will provide to other brands including Samsung, which has produced five generations of Fold and Flip smartphones and now the company is also developing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!