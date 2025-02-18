Apple iPhone SE 4 may match iPhone 16 in power but could lack this key feature, report says

The iPhone SE 4 is launching soon, but it may miss out on mmWave 5G. Here's what we know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Feb 18 2025, 13:31 IST
Apple iPhone SE 4 may match iPhone 16 in power but could lack this key feature, report says
iPhone SE 4 is expected to be reminiscent of the iPhone 14. (Apple)

Apple is expected to release the iPhone SE 4 tomorrow, on February 19, based on a post from Apple CEO Tim Cook. However, Cook did not explicitly confirm whether the new product being launched would be the iPhone SE 4. Reports so far, including those from multiple industry insiders such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggest that the iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch this week. Therefore, it is increasingly likely that tomorrow's launch will indeed be the iPhone SE 4.

That being said, ahead of the tipped launch, a new report from the South Korean publication Donga suggests that the iPhone SE 4 could be missing a key component—support for mmWave 5G technology—which may or may not be a deal-breaker for some. 

More about Apple iPhone SE 4
Apple iPhone SE 4
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also Read: MacBook Pro likely to be powered by M5 chip ahead of iPad Pro- Here's what we know

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone SE 4 To Miss A Key 5G Modem Feature

For those uninitiated, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut with Apple's A18 processor, the same as the iPhone 16 series. However, a significant change with the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be Apple's in-house 5G modem, reportedly manufactured by TSMC.

This marks a major shift for the Cupertino-based tech giant, which has so far relied on manufacturers like Intel and Qualcomm for its modems. However, the report claims that Apple's in-house modem will not match the capabilities of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem and will lack support for millimetre-wave 5G.

What this means is that users will not experience 5G speeds as good as those on the iPhone 16 series, which features Qualcomm's X75 modem. Of course, this remains theoretical at this point, and real-world performance may differ based on actual testing. Nevertheless, based on this report, it does seem likely that this could be the case.

Having said that, people in areas where mmWave 5G isn't available yet, will in theory, won't notice any difference. 

Also Read: iOS 18.4 release in April: Apple Intelligence upgrade for Siri 2.0 likely to get delayed

Would This Matter - Our Take

Since the iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch at a mid-range price, most users may not be too concerned about minor differences in upload and download speeds. It is also worth noting that the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature the A18 chip, making it as powerful as the iPhone 16 models. This could compensate for the lack of certain features.

Unless the modem's performance turns out to be significantly worse—which only time will tell—this may not have a major impact on the iPhone SE 4 as an overall product.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 slated for major design upgrades- All details

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 13:31 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Apple iPhone SE 4 may match iPhone 16 in power but could lack this key feature, report says
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 could launch in October 2025, recent reports indicate a more specific release window
BGMI WoW mode maps

Krafton India introduces ‘WoW mode’ maps in BGMI to teach gamers life skills and safety - All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 PC version may launch in early 2026, Corsair CEO hints during earnings call - All details
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date: From live events to new features - Know what’s coming next
Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe Editions – Check price and all details

Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe editions – Check price and all details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets