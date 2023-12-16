Icon

Apple iPhones on high-security alert, India urges swift action; CERT-in wants users to do this

India puts Apple iPhones on high-security alert, saying there is a clear threat to sensitive data of users. A similar alert was issued about Samsung devices earlier too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 16 2023, 16:18 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro Max to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check out the best Diwali gifts for family and friends
Apple iPhones
1/8 As the festive season approaches, choosing the perfect gift becomes a delightful task. Whether you're seeking something special for your loved ones or looking to enhance your own collection, we have curated a list of top-notch  Apple products to make this Diwali extra memorable for you and your family. (Pexels)
image caption
2/8 iPhone 15 Pro Max: Capture the magic of Diwali with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Boasting a strong and lightweight titanium design in five stunning colors, this Pro model features a customizable Action Button, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and a powerful camera system with seven pro lenses, including a 48MP Main camera. The A17 Pro chip ensures next-level performance, and with features like Night mode and Smart HDR, your festive moments will be truly unforgettable. (Apple)
image caption
3/8 iPhone 15: For those looking to upgrade, the iPhone 15 is the perfect choice. With a sleek design, durable back glass, and a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto, this model promises powerful performance with the A16 Bionic chip. Available in vibrant colors, the iPhone 15 continues to deliver a high-quality 5G experience and improved audio quality for FaceTime or other apps. (Apple)
image caption
4/8 Apple Watch Ultra 2: Experience the best in smartwatches with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This rugged and capable watch comes with performance updates, a new double-tap gesture, and carbon-neutral options. With features like the S9 SiP, on-device Siri, and a 36-hour battery life, the Ultra 2 is a perfect blend of functionality and sustainability. (Apple)
image caption
5/8 Apple Watch Series 9: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduces new features to the world's best-selling watch. With the S9 SiP, a brighter display, and enhanced health capabilities, this watch is a powerful companion. Choose the carbon-neutral option as a step towards Apple's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. (Apple)
image caption
6/8 iMac 24-inch: The 24-inch iMac, equipped with the M3 chip, takes the title of the world's best all-in-one to new heights. With a thin design and vibrant colors, this iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous models, delivering a performance leap that will elevate your Diwali experience. (Apple)
image caption
7/8 MacBook Air 15-inch: Experience power and portability with the new MacBook Air. Featuring a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life, this laptop provides an unrivaled experience. With a silent, fanless design and the magic of macOS Ventura, the MacBook Air is a perfect gift for those on the go. (Apple)
image caption
8/8 AirPods Pro (3rd generation with USB-C): The new AirPods Pro (3rd generation) with USB-C makes for an ideal Diwali gift. With the H2 chip and computational audio, these AirPods deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ and smarter noise cancellation. Enjoy features like Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and six hours of battery life on a single charge. The lightweight and contoured design ensures comfort, making these AirPods a must-have for an immersive audio experience. (Apple)
Apple iPhones
icon View all Images
India warns that Apple iPhones have just become a high-security threat. Users' data may get exposed to hackers. (Unsplash)

In a recent development, India's Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) has issued a stark warning about Apple iPhones. It has shed light on a series of vulnerabilities detected in Apple products. These vulnerabilities, deemed high-risk, could potentially have serious repercussions for users as they may expose sensitive information, enable arbitrary code execution, bypass security measures, and trigger denial of service (DoS) conditions, among other potential threats.

iPhone Users Must Take Immediate Action: How to save your gadgets

Prompted by the alarming security landscape, users are strongly advised to take immediate action to safeguard their iPhones against potential exploitation.

What users can do, as per CERT-In, is to immediately take some action. It has emphasised the critical need for timely updates and proactive security measures to mitigate the identified risks. iPhone users must update their handsets to the latest OS security patch versions available as mentioned in Apple Security Updates.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Shocking Vulnerabilities

The gravity of the situation is further underscored by the cross-platform nature of these vulnerabilities. Users of both Apple and Samsung devices must remain vigilant, as attackers could exploit weaknesses in one ecosystem to compromise devices in another.

According to the latest advisory, the identified vulnerabilities impact various Apple products, encompassing iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, Apple watchOS, and the Safari browser predating 17.2. CERT-In has assigned a 'high' severity rating to these vulnerabilities, indicating potential risks such as authentication bypass, elevation of privileges, and the ability to execute "performing spoofing attacks on the targeted system."

This iPhone advisory from CERT-In closely follows a cautionary notice directed at Samsung users, emphasising critical security issues affecting devices operating on Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14. Notably, the esteemed Galaxy S23 smartphone by Samsung faces implications due to the Android 14 update.

As we reported earlier, CERT-In's advisory also highlighted security vulnerabilities in Samsung devices operating on Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14. Exploiting these vulnerabilities in Samsung devices could lead to unauthorised access to sensitive data stored on the affected devices. It is crucial for users to promptly update their Samsung smartphones to counter this security threat.

Government's Cyber Security Findings

A thorough examination by the government's cybersecurity team has unveiled several potential issues. These include insufficient access control in Knox features, integer overflow vulnerabilities in facial recognition software, authorization issues with the AR Emoji app, mishandling of errors in Knox security software, and various memory corruption vulnerabilities in diverse system components. Staying informed about these specific risks empowers users to take targeted actions to fortify their devices against potential security breaches.

CERT-In underscores the gravity of the risk by classifying it as high, emphasising the potential for attackers to exploit these vulnerabilities to bypass security protocols, access confidential information, and execute unauthorised code on targeted systems. The recognized vulnerabilities pose a substantial threat to various components within the Samsung ecosystem.

It is imperative for users of both Apple and Samsung devices to remain vigilant and take immediate action to secure their devices against potential threats. The reason behind the alert is that the risk has been found to be substantial and has left users quite vulnerable. And as such, there is an immediate requirement for users to keep track of what is happening on their smartphones and keep them updated to the latest version rolled out by the companies.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 16:18 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Apple iPhones on high-security alert, India urges swift action; CERT-in wants users to do this
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon