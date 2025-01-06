Apple is testing new camera technologies for iPhone 18 Pro- Here’s what we know

iPhone 18 Pro could come with several new camera upgrades, here’s what Apple has been testing internally.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 06 2025, 14:54 IST
Apple is testing new camera technologies for iPhone 18 Pro- Here’s what we know
iPhone 18 Pro slated for a major camera upgrade, here’s what we know so far. (AFP)

The hype for iPhone 16 Pro models has settled as several competitors have joined the flagship race. With the new year beginning, people are already looking forward to the iPhone 17 series launch due to which leaks and rumours have started to circulate. However, if you really want a worthy upgrade, then you might want to wait for iPhone 18 Pro models, as Apple is reportedly testing new camera technology for the 2026 iPhone model. This new leak also hints towards Apple's plans to introduce worthy upgrades for its Pro series models. Check out what we know so far about the iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrade.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro models to get major camera upgrade in 2026- Here's what we know

More about Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹169,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrade

In a recent report, it has been highlighted that the iPhone 18 Pro could be launched with some major upgrades, especially in the camera front. According to Digital Chat Station via Tom's Guide, the iPhone 18 Pro could come with a multi-fold mid-bottom periscope lens and variable aperture for the main camera. Currently, these new camera technologies are being tested for future iPhone models. Earlier, the variable aperture technology was reported for iPhone 17 Pro models, but recent rumours have suggested that it may not come until 2026. Therefore, the variable technology for the main camera has a high chance of debuting with the iPhone 18 Pro models. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro tipped to cost a lot more, big reason for price hike is…

Apart from the camera upgrades, the tipster also highlighted that Apple has working on a folding screen for its foldable debut and a slimmer version of ToF 3D face recognition technology. However, the iPhone models for these hardware upgrades were not mentioned. In terms of cameras, Samsung is also testing Multifold Periscope Zoom technology, and we may also get a glimpse of cameras with the launch of Galaxy S25 Slim. 

However, keep in mind that Apple is testing these new upgrades, and it's uncertain if they will be included in future iPhone models as many decisions can be revamped till the time of launch. Therefore, we must wait for the official announcements to confirm what Apple has been planning for future devices.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now! 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jan, 14:54 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Apple is testing new camera technologies for iPhone 18 Pro- Here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 pre-orders predicted to shatter records with massive $1 billion revenue for Rockstar Games, report says
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details
GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss

GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss
Rockstar Games

From GTA 6 to Fable: Check top games that will make 2025 a strong year for gaming
GTA 6 will likely introduce this new gameplay element no one is talking about (Opinion)

GTA 6 will likely introduce this new gameplay element no one is talking about (Opinion)

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets