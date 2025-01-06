Apple is testing new camera technologies for iPhone 18 Pro- Here’s what we know

The hype for iPhone 16 Pro models has settled as several competitors have joined the flagship race. With the new year beginning, people are already looking forward to the iPhone 17 series launch due to which leaks and rumours have started to circulate. However, if you really want a worthy upgrade, then you might want to wait for iPhone 18 Pro models, as Apple is reportedly testing new camera technology for the 2026 iPhone model. This new leak also hints towards Apple's plans to introduce worthy upgrades for its Pro series models. Check out what we know so far about the iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrade.

iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrade

In a recent report, it has been highlighted that the iPhone 18 Pro could be launched with some major upgrades, especially in the camera front. According to Digital Chat Station via Tom's Guide, the iPhone 18 Pro could come with a multi-fold mid-bottom periscope lens and variable aperture for the main camera. Currently, these new camera technologies are being tested for future iPhone models. Earlier, the variable aperture technology was reported for iPhone 17 Pro models, but recent rumours have suggested that it may not come until 2026. Therefore, the variable technology for the main camera has a high chance of debuting with the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Apart from the camera upgrades, the tipster also highlighted that Apple has working on a folding screen for its foldable debut and a slimmer version of ToF 3D face recognition technology. However, the iPhone models for these hardware upgrades were not mentioned. In terms of cameras, Samsung is also testing Multifold Periscope Zoom technology, and we may also get a glimpse of cameras with the launch of Galaxy S25 Slim.

However, keep in mind that Apple is testing these new upgrades, and it's uncertain if they will be included in future iPhone models as many decisions can be revamped till the time of launch. Therefore, we must wait for the official announcements to confirm what Apple has been planning for future devices.

