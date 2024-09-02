 Apple likely to unveil updated iPad models with exciting new features at September event | Mobile News

Apple likely to unveil updated iPad models with exciting new features at September event

Apple is expected to unveil two new iPad models this fall, including the 11th generation entry-level iPad and the 7th generation iPad mini, on September 9.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 02 2024, 18:30 IST
iPad
Apple will reveal new iPad models this fall, including updates to the entry-level iPad and iPad mini. (HT Tech)

Apple plans to introduce two new iPad models this fall, with an expected announcement on September 9. The lineup includes the 11th generation entry-level iPad and the 7th generation iPad mini, both of which have not been updated for two years.

iPad (11th generation)

The 11th generation iPad last received an update in October 2022. This update brought a redesign featuring flat sides, a USB-C port, and landscape stereo speakers. It was also the first iPad to include a landscape selfie camera. The model launched at $449.

You may be interested in

5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹100,600₹109,900
Buy now
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,499₹79,900
Buy now
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now

Also read: Apple plans affordable ‘Magic keyboard' for future entry level iPads; Here's when to expect

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple aims to reduce production costs for this entry-level iPad. It is uncertain if this will result in a price decrease or improved profit margins. The price was reduced to $349 following Apple's May 7 event, so any cost savings may not benefit consumers directly this time.

The current 10th generation iPad uses the A14 Bionic chip. The 11th generation model might upgrade to the A16 Bionic chip, although there is speculation that Apple could opt for the A17 or A18 chip.

Also read: Apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iPhone 16 series that you shouldn't miss

iPad mini (7th generation)

The iPad mini was last updated in September 2021. The 6th generation model featured a redesign with flat sides, USB-C connectivity, and Apple Pencil 2 support. It remains the oldest iPad model in the lineup.

The 7th generation iPad mini may include features missing from the current model, such as a landscape front-facing camera and support for the Apple Pencil Pro. It is likely to upgrade to the A18 chip, incorporating Apple Intelligence features like the new Siri, Genmoji, and Image Playground. However, not all features may be available at launch.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch date prediction, specs, price, and more: Know what's coming

The 6th generation iPad mini faced a display issue known as “jelly scrolling,” where the screen refresh rate varied between halves. Rumours suggest that Apple might address this issue in the new model. The iPad mini 7 is expected to start with 128GB of storage, an increase from the current 64GB, and maintain a starting price of $499.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Sep, 18:30 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iphone 15 pro max: check if yours in this list iphone se 4 launch likely in march: apple intelligence, 8gb ram, iphone 16 design and more at just rs… iphone se 4 may launch alongside iphone 16 at apple event 2024: here’s what we know so far iphone se 4 launch in 2025: why you should not buy iphone 15 even at a discount iphone se 4 launch details: how apple could end up killing most android mid-range mobiles iphone 16 pro max desert titanium model leaked ahead of september 9 launch iphone 16 pro to get this new titanium colour option, new leak shows what it may look like - all details realme 13 series launched in india at rs.17999: check specifications, pricing and availability iphone se 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: here’s why motorola edge 50 ultra gets big price cut in india, now available at just rs…
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple likely to unveil updated iPad models with exciting new features at September event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free
GTA 6

GTA 6: What secrets lie within Vice City and the mysterious Leonida state?
India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
best budget smartwatch

10 Best Budget Smartwatches in India 2024: Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and others
gaming monitor

Best gaming monitors from LG, Samsung and others for ultimate gaming experience
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets