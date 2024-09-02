Apple likely to unveil updated iPad models with exciting new features at September event
Apple is expected to unveil two new iPad models this fall, including the 11th generation entry-level iPad and the 7th generation iPad mini, on September 9.
Apple plans to introduce two new iPad models this fall, with an expected announcement on September 9. The lineup includes the 11th generation entry-level iPad and the 7th generation iPad mini, both of which have not been updated for two years.
iPad (11th generation)
The 11th generation iPad last received an update in October 2022. This update brought a redesign featuring flat sides, a USB-C port, and landscape stereo speakers. It was also the first iPad to include a landscape selfie camera. The model launched at $449.
You may be interested in
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Black
- 6 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Black
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
Also read: Apple plans affordable ‘Magic keyboard' for future entry level iPads; Here's when to expect
mobile to buy?
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple aims to reduce production costs for this entry-level iPad. It is uncertain if this will result in a price decrease or improved profit margins. The price was reduced to $349 following Apple's May 7 event, so any cost savings may not benefit consumers directly this time.
The current 10th generation iPad uses the A14 Bionic chip. The 11th generation model might upgrade to the A16 Bionic chip, although there is speculation that Apple could opt for the A17 or A18 chip.
Also read: Apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iPhone 16 series that you shouldn't miss
iPad mini (7th generation)
The iPad mini was last updated in September 2021. The 6th generation model featured a redesign with flat sides, USB-C connectivity, and Apple Pencil 2 support. It remains the oldest iPad model in the lineup.
The 7th generation iPad mini may include features missing from the current model, such as a landscape front-facing camera and support for the Apple Pencil Pro. It is likely to upgrade to the A18 chip, incorporating Apple Intelligence features like the new Siri, Genmoji, and Image Playground. However, not all features may be available at launch.
Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch date prediction, specs, price, and more: Know what's coming
The 6th generation iPad mini faced a display issue known as “jelly scrolling,” where the screen refresh rate varied between halves. Rumours suggest that Apple might address this issue in the new model. The iPad mini 7 is expected to start with 128GB of storage, an increase from the current 64GB, and maintain a starting price of $499.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71725281652791