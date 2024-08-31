 Apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iPhone 15 Pro Max: Check if yours in this list | Mobile News

Apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iPhone 15 Pro Max: Check if yours in this list

Apple is planning a major event in September 2024, expected to introduce the iPhone 16 series and other new devices. Additionally, there are rumours that Apple may discontinue over 10 existing products. Here's what you should know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Aug 31 2024, 20:00 IST
Apple plans to discontinue over 10 products, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in September. (AFP)

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 16 series at a highly anticipated event in September 2024. The rumoured launch on September 10 might introduce new iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. This event could also mark the end for several existing Apple products, though they may still be available through third-party retailers and online stores.

Here's a list of devices that might be discontinued from Apple's official store following the launch of new hardware in September:

1. There's speculation that Apple may abandon its first titanium-cased models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These models could be the last Pro versions with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, as future Pro models might feature larger screens.

2. iPhone 14 Plus: The iPhone 14 Plus, introduced in 2022, could be discontinued after the new iPhones debut. This move aligns with Apple's past practice of removing previous 'Plus' models, such as the iPhone 13 Plus, from the lineup. However, the standard iPhone 14 might remain available.

3. iPhone 13: The iPhone 13, which has been available since 2021, may be discontinued after the launch of the iPhone 16. As the oldest iPhone currently offered by Apple, its removal could be followed by the continued availability of the iPhone 14 until the rumoured iPhone SE 4 is released.

4. As Apple prepares to launch the Series 10 to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch SE 2 models may be discontinued. This could allow for the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3.

5. Apple AirPods 2 and AirPods 3: The AirPods 2, introduced in 2019, and the AirPods 3, released in 2021, might be phased out. Apple is rumoured to release two new AirPods models - one entry-level and one mid-tier - leading to the potential discontinuation of these older versions.

6. iPad 10 and iPad Mini 6: Apple may introduce new iPads in September, potentially replacing the iPad 10 and iPad Mini 6. If these new models are launched, the current versions could be discontinued to make way for the new entry-level and mini tablets.

The upcoming September event promises significant updates to Apple's product lineup, and these anticipated discontinuations could be part of the company's strategy to streamline its offerings.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 20:00 IST
