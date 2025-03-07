Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026 at above $2000- All details

Over the past few years, we have been hearing Apple's plan for introducing a foldable device. However, the plans have been delayed for several years as many components were not meeting the company standards. Now, in 2026, Apple may finally enter the foldable market with its first folding iPhone. While it comes as exciting news, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has highlighted that the foldable iPhone could cost more than $2000, which may come as the most expensive foldable device. If you are also waiting for an Apple foldable, then here is what the company may introduce in the coming years.

Apple's foldable iPhone coming in 2026

While the foldable smartphone industry is growing drastically, Apple is yet to enter the market with its foldable innovation. After years of being in talks for bringing a foldable device, the company may finally launch a foldable iPhone next year. The device is still under the development phase, but it is expected to include some top-tier hardware as reported by Kuo. Apple could introduce a crease-free display with stainless steel and titanium alloy hinge, making the folding functionality more flexible.

The analyst also highlighted that the foldable iPhone could miss out the Face-ID feature, bringing back the Touch ID to maintain the slimness of the smartphone. As of now, it is speculated to be just 4.5mm in thickness and 9.5 mm thick when folded.

As of now, it is suggested that the Touch ID feature will be available via a capacitive side button as we have in the iPad Air. Well, this is not a major downgrade in our opinion as several folding phones offer Touch ID-based fingerprint scanner instead of an in-display scanner.

It is further rumoured that the foldable iPhone could feature a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch main folding display. The smartphone could also feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel and two selfie cameras, one placed at the cover display and the other positioned on the main display.

As of now, these features look quite promising, considering it will be Apple's first-generation foldable model. However, we will have to wait till the official launch to know what the device actually looks like.

