Apple may launch sky blue colour option for iPhone 17 Pro in 2025: Report

Apple may shake up its iPhone 17 Pro lineup with a possible Sky Blue colour option, according to a new leak from a trusted source. Here’s what you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 22 2025, 12:05 IST
5 new Apple products to be announced in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4, and more
iPhone 17 Pro in Sky Blue colour
1/5 iPhone 17 Air: With next year’s iPhone 17 series, Apple may discontinue the iPhone 17 Plus model to introduce an ultra-slim flagship model. Reportedly, the new slim phone will be known as iPhone 17 Air which will come with a single rear camera, 6 mm thickness, Apple Intelligence, and more advanced features. However, the smartphone may come with some tradeoffs considering it's a slim model. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series. (AppleInsider)
iPhone 17 Pro in Sky Blue colour
2/5 iPhone SE 4: Apple is rumoured to bring the SE series model model in 2025 after three years. However, it may not be called as iPhone SE 4 but the iPhone 16e as per recent reports. Reportedly the smartphone will have an iPhone 14-like design with a 6.1-inch display but with a smaller notch. It will likely be powered by the A18 chip which was first introduced with the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 163 may debut in March 2025.  (Apple)
iPhone 17 Pro in Sky Blue colour
3/5 Apple Command Center: Apple is planning to launch an Amazon Echo Show competitor which will control smart home devices based on voice prompts. MacRumors reported that the Command Center will come with a display enabling users to FaceTime, watch videos, and control smart devices. It may also come with Apple Intelligence‌ integration for smart replies and task management.  (Apple)
iPhone 17 Pro in Sky Blue colour
4/5 Updated version of the AirPods Pro: Apple is reported to be working on a new  AirPods Pro update with a new design and upgraded features. The new model coming in 2025 is expected to come with improved sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation with the new H series chip. The AirPods Pro could also come with health monitoring features such as heart rate tracking, temperature monitoring, and more. (Apple)
iPhone 17 Pro in Sky Blue colour
5/5 New Siri capabilities: In 2025, Apple may roll out new Siri capabilities with Apple intelligence. Reports suggest the upcoming iOS 18 updates will provide Siri with onscreen awareness, personal context, and access to app functionalities. Therefore, next year, iPhone users with access to Apple Intelligence can take advantage of smarter Siri with advanced capabilities and features.  (AFP)
iPhone 17 Pro in Sky Blue colour
Apple may introduce a Sky Blue colour option for the iPhone 17 Pro in 2025. (REUTERS)

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in the second half of 2025, and early leaks indicate the company may add a new colour option to the Pro lineup. According to a recent insight shared by a well-known leaker, the iPhone 17 Pro could launch in a Sky Blue finish. This would mark a notable shift in Apple's usual colour approach for its high-end models.

iPhone 17 in Sky Blue Colour (Rumoured)

According to the leaker Majin Bu claims, Apple has been testing multiple iPhone 17 Pro prototypes in various colours, with Sky Blue being the most prominent among them. The information reportedly comes from sources close to the supply chain. While colour choices for upcoming Apple products remain uncertain until production nears completion, Sky Blue is said to be leading the options under evaluation.

Also read: iPhone 16e quick review: Compact but powerful contender

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Majin Bu has previously shared accurate colour leaks, including the Desert Titanium finish for the iPhone 16 Pro. However, as with many sources that have had both accurate and inaccurate claims in the past, this latest report remains unconfirmed. Apple has not officially announced any details regarding the iPhone 17 Pro colour palette.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE launch delayed: Know when the cheaper foldable could arrive

Apple has traditionally separated its product lines visually through unique colour selections. While Sky Blue currently appears on devices like the iPad Air and MacBook Air, it has not yet been used for Apple's higher-end Pro devices. The iPhone 13 Pro previously featured a shade known as Sierra Blue, which gained attention, but Sky Blue could represent a new direction if selected.

Also read: Oppo K13 5G launched with 7000mAh battery in India: Check out specs, price, features, and more

The report also notes that Apple may be also introducing additional colour options, including dark purple and green, though these have not been confirmed. If Sky Blue does move forward into the final release lineup, it would become the first iPhone Pro model available in that shade.

At this point, the colour options are still being tested internally, and there's no official confirmation yet. Final decisions on the look and design of the iPhone 17 Pro will most likely become clearer near the release date, which usually happens in September.

First Published Date: 22 Apr, 12:05 IST
