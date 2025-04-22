Apple may launch sky blue colour option for iPhone 17 Pro in 2025: Report

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in the second half of 2025, and early leaks indicate the company may add a new colour option to the Pro lineup. According to a recent insight shared by a well-known leaker, the iPhone 17 Pro could launch in a Sky Blue finish. This would mark a notable shift in Apple's usual colour approach for its high-end models.

iPhone 17 in Sky Blue Colour (Rumoured)

According to the leaker Majin Bu claims, Apple has been testing multiple iPhone 17 Pro prototypes in various colours, with Sky Blue being the most prominent among them. The information reportedly comes from sources close to the supply chain. While colour choices for upcoming Apple products remain uncertain until production nears completion, Sky Blue is said to be leading the options under evaluation.

Majin Bu has previously shared accurate colour leaks, including the Desert Titanium finish for the iPhone 16 Pro. However, as with many sources that have had both accurate and inaccurate claims in the past, this latest report remains unconfirmed. Apple has not officially announced any details regarding the iPhone 17 Pro colour palette.

Apple has traditionally separated its product lines visually through unique colour selections. While Sky Blue currently appears on devices like the iPad Air and MacBook Air, it has not yet been used for Apple's higher-end Pro devices. The iPhone 13 Pro previously featured a shade known as Sierra Blue, which gained attention, but Sky Blue could represent a new direction if selected.

The report also notes that Apple may be also introducing additional colour options, including dark purple and green, though these have not been confirmed. If Sky Blue does move forward into the final release lineup, it would become the first iPhone Pro model available in that shade.

At this point, the colour options are still being tested internally, and there's no official confirmation yet. Final decisions on the look and design of the iPhone 17 Pro will most likely become clearer near the release date, which usually happens in September.