Apple offering free repair to these iPhone users, check details here

Apple releases a Free Service Program for affected iPhone 14 Plus users. Know how to avail benefits.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 04 2024, 09:59 IST
iPhone 14 Plus camera issue to be resolved for free, know how. (HT Tech)

In recent news, several iPhone 14 Plus models manufactured between April 10, 2023, and April 28, 2024, showcased major issues in the rear camera during which users were not able to see the preview before clicking the images. Now, to resolve this issue, Apple has released a “Free Service Program” in which iPhone 14 Plus users can resolve the camera issue for free of cost. Apart from free repair, Apple has also announced other benefits to the users, know more about the program and how users can repair their defective models.

iPhone 14 Plus camera repair program

Earlier, it was reported several iPhone 14 Plus models have encountered a major camera bug, causing major tension among users. The iPhone 14 series has been in the market for about two years and it is one of the popular Apple iPhone series. However, the newly emerged issue has been creating some doubts. Therefore, to tackle the situation, Apple has announced a “Free Service Program” where affected users can repair their devices for free.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from free repair, the eligible iPhone 14 Plus users will also get complimentary repair services for 12 months. Apart from the free support, users who have already repaired their devices will also be eligible for a refund. To avail these benefits and repair services, users must verify their serial number to confirm their eligibility.

How to find the serial number on iPhone?

To confirm the eligibility for Apple's Free Service Program, users must check their model's serial number. Therefore, go to the Settings app and locate “General.” Then tap on “About” and your iPhone 14 Plus serial number will appear on the display. Now go to Apple's serial number checker website and enter the serial number to check for eligibility.

Over the years, we have seen several free repair services provided by Apple. However, this is the first case after 3 years, where Apple has released repair services for any iPhone model. Therefore, if you encounter any major camera issues on your iPhone 14 Plus, then make sure to check your serial number for free repair.

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 09:59 IST
