Apple plans affordable ‘Magic keyboard’ for future entry level iPads; Here’s when to expect
Apple plans to release a new, budget-friendly Magic Keyboard for upcoming low-end iPads. This accessory will provide a cost-effective option for entry-level tablet users.
Apple is set to expand its tablet accessories with a new Magic Keyboard aimed at its future low-end iPads. This move follows the recent introduction of the iPad Pro models in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, which came with a redesigned Magic Keyboard featuring a metal palm rest, a function key row, and a larger trackpad, enhancing the laptop-like experience for users.
According to the latest report from the "Power On" newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple is developing a new Magic Keyboard tailored for its entry-level iPads or the iPad Air, expected to launch next year. Unlike the premium version for the iPad Pro, this new keyboard will not have an aluminium top case but might include a function row. The release is anticipated around mid-2025.
Apple's New Strategy: Budget Magic Keyboard for Lower-End iPads
Mark Gurman's newsletter reveals that Apple plans to introduce a new Magic Keyboard designed for its lower-end iPads. While this accessory will draw some design cues from the high-end Magic Keyboard, it will forego features like the metal palm rest. Details on whether it will include a trackpad are still unclear.
Current iPad Models and Accessory Needs
The current iPad lineup includes several models, each supported by various keyboard accessories. The latest iPad Air, launched alongside the iPad Pro, did not require a new Magic Keyboard and continues to use existing accessories. The iPad Mini is currently the only model without an official keyboard, presenting an opportunity for the new Magic Keyboard to fill this gap. The new accessory will reportedly offer enhancements such as a function key row, similar to the iPad Pro keyboard.
Expected Release and Future iPad Updates
Gurman projects that the new budget-friendly Magic Keyboard will debut by mid-2025. This aligns with previous reports of Apple releasing new iPad Air models with OLED displays in 2026 and a major update for the iPad Mini, which will feature an 8.3-inch OLED display.
