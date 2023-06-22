Apple releases iOS 17 beta 2 for iPhones; Know everything new added in the update

Apple released iOS 17 beta 2 update for developers for testing purposes. The new software update for iPhones get a bunch of new features.

We saw the first glimpse of the iOS 17 at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), and there were quite a few big new features that Apple promised to add to the next iterative software update for iPhones. Just a week after the event, the first beta of the update rolled out for developers, but not all of the features were added back then. Now yesterday, June 21, Apple released the iOS 17 beta 2 update which has received more new features. Let us take a look.

Before we dive into the new features, do remember that this is a developer beta, meaning that it is only available for developers to test out their apps and optimize them by using the new features. The first public beta is not likely to be released till mid-July. At this moment, there is no information available on an expected release date for it.

iOS 17 beta 2 released

The following are the new features that have been added in this update.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Update Screen: While the feature itself was added in the first beta, now the screen shows more information about the software users can download. It also includes tips such as backing up the data before updating and joining the beta program.

Tips for Apps: Users will also get to experience app-specific tips for those Apple-designed applications. It will show helpful tips to use a particular app more efficiently. These appear at the bottom of the screen in an off-white colored band. They can tell you about shortcuts and how to use voice commands instead of tapping.

MicroLocation: You can see a new option called ‘MicroLocation' in the System settings section of Location privacy options. Interestingly, Apple has not explained what this feature does. Additionally, a couple of options have also been removed.

Check-In: The Check-in feature in the Messages section of the Settings app has received a minor update. The data options now use different terminology. Instead of using "Current location only" and "All locations visited”, it now just says “Limited” and “Full” respectively.

Music App: In the beta 1 update of iOS 17, the Music App crashed when a user activated the Crossfade feature. That is no longer the case. Additionally, now you can customize the length of the crossfade and set it between 1-12 seconds.

StandBy: Users will now see an option to turn off notifications when in standby mode. However, ‘critical' notifications will still be delivered.

