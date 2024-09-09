Apple September Event 2024: iPhone 15 users to get refund after iPhone 16 launch; Here's how it works

Apple is all set to unveil the latest iPhone 16 series on September 9, 2024. The new lineup will feature four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. With the upcoming release, it might be unwise to purchase an older iPhone model right now. However, individuals who have recently bought the iPhone 15 may be eligible for a partial refund, though there are specific terms to consider.

Refund Eligibility and Conditions

According to Apple's retail India sales policy, customers who have purchased an iPhone model are entitled to a refund if Apple reduces its price within 14 calendar days of the purchase. This means that if you bought an iPhone 15 within the last two weeks and Apple lowers its price after the launch of the iPhone 16, you can claim a refund for the difference.

Reports indicate that while some iPhone 16 models might be priced similarly to the previous year's models, Apple may increase the prices of the premium versions due to significant upgrades. This price adjustment will likely result in a reduction of the official price of the iPhone 15 on both the Apple Store and Apple Store Online.

Apple Price Protection Scheme Details

Under the policy, Apple will refund or credit the difference between the original purchase price and the new, lower price. Customers can request this adjustment by visiting an Apple Retail Store or by contacting the Apple Contact Center at 000800 040 1966 if the price drops within 14 days of receiving their iPhone.

This refund policy, part of Apple's price protection scheme, allows customers to claim refunds for up to 10 units of a particular model. Therefore, a customer who owns up to 10 iPhone 15 units can request a partial refund for each unit. Proof of purchase is required to access this price protection.

In short, Apple's policy on price protection ensures that buyers can benefit from price drops shortly after their purchase, offering a form of financial relief for those who act quickly following the release of new models.

