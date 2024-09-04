Apple September event 2024: iPhone 16 Pro models launching next week; What new features to expect?

Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro, with its annual event scheduled for Monday, September 9. The new models, including the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, are expected to be available shortly after the announcement. Here's a look at some of the anticipated features.

Larger Displays

The iPhone 16 Pro series is set to introduce larger displays. While the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will retain their previous sizes, the 16 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch screen, an increase from the 6.1-inch on the iPhone 15 Pro. The 16 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch display, up from the 6.7-inch of its predecessor. This marks a shift from the display sizes that have been the standard for the past five years.

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro Apple iPhone 16 Pro 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.2 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 16 launch next week: Who should consider buying the new-gen iPhone

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

A18 Pro Chip with Enhanced AI

All models in the iPhone 16 lineup will include the A18 chip, but the 16 Pro and Pro Max will have the A18 Pro variant. This chip will deliver better CPU and GPU performance, with an emphasis on improving the Neural Engine for handling AI tasks.

New Color Choices

New colour options are also expected this year. The blue titanium finish will be replaced by ‘Desert Titanium' or a gold variant with rose accents. The black titanium is likely to become darker, resembling a midnight finish, while other colour variants such as natural and white titanium will see some adjustments.

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus may be last of its kind, here's what Apple may replace it with in iPhone 17 series

New 'Capture' Button for Photography

The iPhone 16 models will feature a new physical button called the ‘Capture' button, positioned on the right side of the device below the Side button. This addition will make it easier to take photos, and may offer gesture support for zoom and focus functions.

Camera Enhancements

The Ultra Wide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro will be upgraded to 48MP, up from 12MP, matching the Main camera's resolution and potentially improving Spatial Video capture. Additionally, the smaller 16 Pro will now support 5x optical zoom, which was previously exclusive to the Pro Max. Improvements in low light photography and night mode are also anticipated.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

Battery and Connectivity Upgrades

Battery capacity is expected to increase, with the 16 Pro featuring a 3,577mAh battery, and the 16 Pro Max a 4,676mAh battery. Changes in the thermal design are aimed at reducing overheating. Connectivity enhancements may include support for Wi-Fi 7 and a faster 5G modem for improved speeds.

In short, while the iPhone 16 Pro lineup may not feature a single standout innovation, it brings a range of enhancements in display size, camera quality, battery life, and connectivity that many users will appreciate. As always, the full picture will become clear at Apple's official launch event next week.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.