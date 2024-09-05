 Apple September event 2024: Key differences between iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro | Mobile News

Apple September event 2024: Key differences between iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

What makes the iPhone 16 Pro stand out from the iPhone 16? Here’s a look at the key differences and advantages of Apple’s upcoming flagship models.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 16:35 IST
iPhone 16 launch: 5 major upgrades to expect at Apple event 2024 ‘Glowtime’ on September 9
Apple September event 2024: Key differences between iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro
1/5 iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus colours: Apple seems to have been experimenting with its colour theory as every year it brings new enhanced colours. With the iPhone 16 launch, the company is expected to introduce new shades of colourways in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and White. Reportedly, the Yellow colour variant is expected to be replaced by a new White colour variant.  (X.com/Apple Hub)
Apple September event 2024: Key differences between iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro
2/5 A18 series chipset and expanded RAM: This year Apple is expected to bring hardware upgrades including the new generation chipset in the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely be powered by the A18 series chipset that is expected to support higher processing speeds for AI and Machine learning features. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 standard may get an upgrade from 6GB RAM to 8GB RAM which will allow the smartphone to be future-ready for new AI features. (Apple)
Apple September event 2024: Key differences between iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro
3/5 Apple Intelligence: The “Glowtime” event logo gave us the biggest hint for the iPhone 16 launch which is the integration of “Apple Intelligence”. This will include suites of AI features and tools for iPhone 16 users such as AI writing tools, image generation tools, notifications summaries, ChatGPT integration, smarter Siri, and much more. However, all the AI features are expected to be rolled out gradually.  (Shutterstock)
Apple September event 2024: Key differences between iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro
4/5 New Siri:  with iOS 18, Siri is not only getting supercharged with AI-powered capabilities, but it is also getting a new design. The Apple voice assistant is expected to get a new glow design which was also showcased in the Apple event invite. At the iPhone 16 launch, Siri is expected to get a typing prompt feature, onscreen awareness, improved understanding, capabilities of personal understanding, and much more. (AFP)
Apple September event 2024: Key differences between iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro
5/5 Action Button and Capture Button: Another upgrade we can expect during the iPhone 16 launch is that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get new buttons. The Mute button is expected to be replaced with a new Action Button for easy accessibility of several iPhone features. Additionally, the entire iPhone 16 series is getting a new Capture Button that is expected to support camera functionalities.  (Apple)
Apple September event 2024: Key differences between iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro
What makes the iPhone 16 Pro stand out from the iPhone 16 in the upcoming release. (Apple)

Apple is set to launch its new iPhone lineup next week, including the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. As consumers weigh their options, the iPhone 16 Pro offers several advantages over the iPhone 16. Despite many similarities between the two models, notable differences distinguish the Pro version. Here are four key advantages that make the Pro model a standout choice. Have a look. 

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro Models: Screen Size

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature larger screens compared to their predecessors. The iPhone 16 Pro's display will expand from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will grow from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. In comparison, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are likely to retain their existing display sizes of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. The ProMotion technology, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate, will remain exclusive to the Pro models. This means that for those seeking the largest display available, the iPhone 16 Pro models will be the only option.

Also read: Apple September event: iPhone 16, 16 Pro colour variants to expect next week

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro Models: Titanium Build

The iPhone 15 Pro introduced a titanium design, moving away from the stainless steel used in earlier models. Apple is expected to continue this trend with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This titanium finish will not extend to the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, making the Pro models the sole choice for those interested in this new material.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch: Apple may not give 'space' to new Capture button, here's why

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro Models: Camera Enhancements

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro camera systems will have substantial differences. The iPhone 16 will include a dual-camera setup with a Main camera and an Ultra Wide camera. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a triple-camera array, adding a Telephoto lens to the Main and Ultra Wide cameras. This year, the 5x Telephoto camera, previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will be available on the iPhone 16 Pro. Consequently, users do not need to choose the largest model to access the best camera technology. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro will upgrade its Ultra Wide camera from 12MP to 48MP, while the iPhone 16 will maintain a 12MP Ultra Wide camera.

Also read: Apple September event 2024: iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel image leaked ahead of launch

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro Models: Performance Upgrades

Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will be powered by the A18 chip. However, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a more advanced version, the A18 Pro. While details about the differences between the A18 and A18 Pro are not fully clear, it is expected that the A18 Pro will include a 6-core GPU compared to the A18's 5-core GPU. The A18 Pro is also anticipated to have a more robust Neural Engine, potentially enhancing future features related to Apple Intelligence.

In short, while the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro share several similarities, the Pro model's larger screens, titanium design, advanced camera system, and superior performance chip offer distinct advantages for those seeking enhanced features.

