Apple September event 2024: Key differences between iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

Apple is set to launch its new iPhone lineup next week, including the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. As consumers weigh their options, the iPhone 16 Pro offers several advantages over the iPhone 16. Despite many similarities between the two models, notable differences distinguish the Pro version. Here are four key advantages that make the Pro model a standout choice. Have a look.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro Models: Screen Size

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature larger screens compared to their predecessors. The iPhone 16 Pro's display will expand from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will grow from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. In comparison, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are likely to retain their existing display sizes of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. The ProMotion technology, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate, will remain exclusive to the Pro models. This means that for those seeking the largest display available, the iPhone 16 Pro models will be the only option.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro Models: Titanium Build

The iPhone 15 Pro introduced a titanium design, moving away from the stainless steel used in earlier models. Apple is expected to continue this trend with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This titanium finish will not extend to the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, making the Pro models the sole choice for those interested in this new material.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro Models: Camera Enhancements

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro camera systems will have substantial differences. The iPhone 16 will include a dual-camera setup with a Main camera and an Ultra Wide camera. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a triple-camera array, adding a Telephoto lens to the Main and Ultra Wide cameras. This year, the 5x Telephoto camera, previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will be available on the iPhone 16 Pro. Consequently, users do not need to choose the largest model to access the best camera technology. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro will upgrade its Ultra Wide camera from 12MP to 48MP, while the iPhone 16 will maintain a 12MP Ultra Wide camera.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro Models: Performance Upgrades

Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will be powered by the A18 chip. However, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a more advanced version, the A18 Pro. While details about the differences between the A18 and A18 Pro are not fully clear, it is expected that the A18 Pro will include a 6-core GPU compared to the A18's 5-core GPU. The A18 Pro is also anticipated to have a more robust Neural Engine, potentially enhancing future features related to Apple Intelligence.

In short, while the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro share several similarities, the Pro model's larger screens, titanium design, advanced camera system, and superior performance chip offer distinct advantages for those seeking enhanced features.

