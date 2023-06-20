Apple set to slap on this big iPhone 14 Pro feature on iPhone 15

iPhone 15 will be the new iPhone 14 Pro? Is it? Well, considering the number of features it is likely to get from the iPhone 14 Pro, you could actually believe it. The upcoming iPhone 15 is rumored to incorporate some notable features from the iPhone 14 Pro, such as the Dynamic Island and a 48MP main camera. However, Apple might introduce yet another element and this is from the look and feel department. TechRadar, quoting a Weibo source who accurately leaked the details around the yellow iPhone 14, the standard iPhone 15 will have a textured matte glass rear panel. This is the sole preserve of the Pro iPhones and not the plain vanilla ones, but things have changed at Apple, presumably. This is a big departure from the glossy rear panel seen on the iPhone 14.

This change is likely aimed at giving the standard iPhone 15 a more premium look and feel. Or it may point towards a rear panel change for the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Ultra. The textured matte glass panels used on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer a better grip.

Nonetheless, the inclusion of this iPhone 14 Pro design element in the iPhone 15 suggests that Apple is aiming to elevate the standard iPhone model.

This is actually against the philosphy earlier attributed to Apple, that the company is trying to make the gap between the Pro iPhones and the plain ones much wider to improve the profit quotient of the former.

In fact, some have gone so far as to speculate that the base iPhone 15 could be like a more affordable version of the iPhone 14 Pro!

However, it should be noted that not all features of the iPhone 14 Pro are expected to be carried over to the standard iPhone 15. The device is likely to retain the static 60Hz refresh rate found in the iPhone 14, while Apple's ProMotion technology, enabling a variable refresh rate of 1-120Hz, will be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro.

On another note, the aforementioned Weibo source also claims that Apple intends to introduce new color options with the iPhone 15 lineup. Just as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max came in a new Deep Purple color, the iPhone 15 Pro is said to debut in a striking deep red.