Apple unveils Pride edition sport band, watch face, and wallpapers to celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity - All details

Apple has introduced a Pride-themed Sport Band, watch face, and wallpapers to give users a new way to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2025, 15:46 IST
Apple Pride Edition Sport Band
Apple has introduced a new Pride Edition Sport Band, watch face, and wallpapers to celebrate diversity. (Apple)

Apple has introduced a new Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch, along with a Pride-themed watch face and wallpapers for iPhone and iPad. These new additions reflect Apple's ongoing dedication to celebrating diversity and inclusion, specifically supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Edition Sport Band Design

The Pride Edition Sport Band features a distinct design with rainbow-coloured stripes, each uniquely shaped and sized. These stripes are created through a precise compression-moulding process, which ensures each band is slightly different, much like the diversity found within the LGBTQ+ community. The new band is available in three sizes: 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm, and it fits wrist lengths of both S/M and M/L.

Also read: Moto G56 5G design and full specs tipped online ahead of official launch - Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Pride Harmony Watch Face and Wallpapers

In addition to the sport band, Apple has rolled out a new Pride Harmony watch face for the Apple Watch. The watch face showcases large rainbow stripes that shift dynamically to form bold hour numerals when the wearer lifts their wrist. Similarly, the new wallpapers for iPhone and iPad change their colour layout based on the device's movement, such as when the device is locked, unlocked, or held. These updates will be part of upcoming software releases for watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5.

Also read: Foldable iPhone may launch soon with crease-free display, new hinge tech

Pricing and Availability

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available for purchase at the price of Rs. 4500 on apple.com/in and through the Apple Store app. It will also be available in Apple Store locations and through authorised resellers starting next week. The new wallpaper for iPhone and iPad will also be included with the software updates. Users can download the Pride Harmony watch face through the Apple Watch app or Apple Store app, and the wallpapers for iPhone and iPad will be accessible with the upcoming software updates.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 15:46 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Apple unveils Pride edition sport band, watch face, and wallpapers to celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity - All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 launch delayed: 5 classic games to dive into while you wait
classic Star Wars games

6 Classic Star Wars games return on GOG with huge discounts ahead of Star Wars Day
How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC

How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC
Hitman: World of Assassination

Hitman: World of Assassination to release on Switch 2 soon; Pre-orders now open
Google half moon game

Google doodle brings the half moon to life with interactive card game: Here’s how to play

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets