Apple unveils Pride edition sport band, watch face, and wallpapers to celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity - All details

Apple has introduced a new Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch, along with a Pride-themed watch face and wallpapers for iPhone and iPad. These new additions reflect Apple's ongoing dedication to celebrating diversity and inclusion, specifically supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Edition Sport Band Design

The Pride Edition Sport Band features a distinct design with rainbow-coloured stripes, each uniquely shaped and sized. These stripes are created through a precise compression-moulding process, which ensures each band is slightly different, much like the diversity found within the LGBTQ+ community. The new band is available in three sizes: 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm, and it fits wrist lengths of both S/M and M/L.

Pride Harmony Watch Face and Wallpapers

In addition to the sport band, Apple has rolled out a new Pride Harmony watch face for the Apple Watch. The watch face showcases large rainbow stripes that shift dynamically to form bold hour numerals when the wearer lifts their wrist. Similarly, the new wallpapers for iPhone and iPad change their colour layout based on the device's movement, such as when the device is locked, unlocked, or held. These updates will be part of upcoming software releases for watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5.

Pricing and Availability

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available for purchase at the price of Rs. 4500 on apple.com/in and through the Apple Store app. It will also be available in Apple Store locations and through authorised resellers starting next week. The new wallpaper for iPhone and iPad will also be included with the software updates. Users can download the Pride Harmony watch face through the Apple Watch app or Apple Store app, and the wallpapers for iPhone and iPad will be accessible with the upcoming software updates.