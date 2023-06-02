Apple WWDC 2023: Will iOS 17 come bearing gifts for iPhone 11 users?

Notably, iPhone 11 users will be able to upgrade to the new iOS 17 features. What should you expect?

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 14:34 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
Apple WWDC 2023 event will announce the iOS 17 with a bunch of new features and older models like iPhone 11 are expected to get it. (Unsplash)

Apple WWDC 2023 event is just three days away! There will be a plethora of announcements from software to hardware such as the first Reality headset and 15-inch MacBook Air and perhaps, even several other Mac options – Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested. However, the spotlight will be on iOS 17 – the biggest software upgrade of the year for iPhone users. Leaks suggest that the iOS 17 may announce some exclusive features for iPhone 14 Pro models with its always-on-display feature and Dynamic Island. But what special will it bring for iPhone 11 users? Will it have new features for the 4-year old iPhone?

Rumour mills hint that iPhone 11 users will get the iOS 17 update and here are some features that may be rolled out for it. Know all in detail here.

iOS 17 features for iPhone 11

Among a series of new features, upgrades, and security fixes, there are some that will enhance the overall experience of the iPhone 11. You can expect trivial changes in font size and other new options to customize the lock screen of your iPhone 11. Not just that, rumours suggest that Apple is planning major changes to the Control Center for iOS 17.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from these, Apple is also testing interesting widgets with more dynamic and interactive features. Plus, the Wallet app and Apple Music app will get major updates with iOS 17. These will include some user interface tweaks and enhancements. In the Apple Music app, the UI will be even simpler and Apple lyrics are tipped to be available on the lock screen.

Moreover, App Library Folders will be allowed to be manually renamed. SharePlay is also tipped to get a crucial update and it will allow you to watch content with family and friends over FaceTime. Rumours suggest that there will be significant improvements to the system-wide search and Spotlight functions.

Another exciting addition expected in iOS 17 is a brand new journaling app, empowering users to effortlessly document their daily activities. Additionally, iOS 17 will introduce UI enhancements to the Health app such as the introduction of a "Favorites" interface.

Will iPhone 11 users get all of these features and upgrades?

That will only be revealed during Apple WWDC 2023 event which is set for June 5, 10:30 PM IST.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 14:34 IST
Apple WWDC 2023: Will iOS 17 come bearing gifts for iPhone 11 users?
