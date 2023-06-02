Apple WWDC 2023: Will iOS 17 come bearing gifts for iPhone 11 users?

Apple WWDC 2023 event is just three days away! There will be a plethora of announcements from software to hardware such as the first Reality headset and 15-inch MacBook Air and perhaps, even several other Mac options – Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested. However, the spotlight will be on iOS 17 – the biggest software upgrade of the year for iPhone users. Leaks suggest that the iOS 17 may announce some exclusive features for iPhone 14 Pro models with its always-on-display feature and Dynamic Island. But what special will it bring for iPhone 11 users? Will it have new features for the 4-year old iPhone?

Rumour mills hint that iPhone 11 users will get the iOS 17 update and here are some features that may be rolled out for it. Know all in detail here.

iOS 17 features for iPhone 11

Among a series of new features, upgrades, and security fixes, there are some that will enhance the overall experience of the iPhone 11. You can expect trivial changes in font size and other new options to customize the lock screen of your iPhone 11. Not just that, rumours suggest that Apple is planning major changes to the Control Center for iOS 17.

Apart from these, Apple is also testing interesting widgets with more dynamic and interactive features. Plus, the Wallet app and Apple Music app will get major updates with iOS 17. These will include some user interface tweaks and enhancements. In the Apple Music app, the UI will be even simpler and Apple lyrics are tipped to be available on the lock screen.

Moreover, App Library Folders will be allowed to be manually renamed. SharePlay is also tipped to get a crucial update and it will allow you to watch content with family and friends over FaceTime. Rumours suggest that there will be significant improvements to the system-wide search and Spotlight functions.

Another exciting addition expected in iOS 17 is a brand new journaling app, empowering users to effortlessly document their daily activities. Additionally, iOS 17 will introduce UI enhancements to the Health app such as the introduction of a "Favorites" interface.

Will iPhone 11 users get all of these features and upgrades?

That will only be revealed during Apple WWDC 2023 event which is set for June 5, 10:30 PM IST.