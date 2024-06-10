Apple WWDC 2024 Highlights: Apple Intelligence Is Here, Thanks To ChatGPT

LIVE UPDATES

If you are looking for a new gadget from Apple then, sorry to ruin it for you, WWDC 2024 is all about software and rightly so! But with changing times, this WWDC is crucial as to how Apple integrates AI on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Stay tuned to this live blog for all updates from WWDC 2024 at Cupertino.

Apple World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 is going to be big with the iPhone-maker announcing its grand entry into the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Oh! The tech giant may want to call it “Apple Intelligence” instead. But the big question- Can Apple make it? And if so, how? This is what WWDC 2024 is going to be all about.

Apple Intelligence is here- What's it's all about Apple has announced a groundbreaking addition to its lineup: "Apple Intelligence." This suite of features, revealed during the WWDC keynote, is set to revolutionise personal AI across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, aiming to provide powerful, intuitive, integrated, personal, and private experiences for users. SVP Craig Federighi highlighted the integration of personal data and context into Apple Intelligence, leveraging information inputted into applications like Calendar and Maps. With a focus on privacy, Apple's generative AI offers personalised experiences while maintaining data security. For instance, Apple Intelligence can analyse emails, extract meaning, and provide relevant directions and files. Additionally, Image Generation allows users to create cartoon images resembling contacts and share them via Messages. Powered by on-device models compatible with the latest Apple hardware, Apple Intelligence utilises large language and intelligence models for local processing, minimising reliance on cloud services for privacy reasons. However, Apple is introducing "Private Cloud Compute" for more sophisticated AI models while ensuring data privacy. Enhanced Siri Integration One of the significant updates accompanying Apple Intelligence is the enhanced integration of Siri into operating systems. Siri now features a redesigned interface and introduces text-based queries alongside voice commands, acknowledging diverse user preferences. App Intents facilitate deeper integration of Siri into various applications, promising expanded functionality beyond first-party apps to include third-party offerings. This advancement streamlines multitasking, enabling seamless interaction between different apps for improved productivity. Extended Functionality Moreover, Apple Intelligence extends to core apps, enhancing functionalities like composing messages within Mail and utilising Smart Replies. Notably, features like Genmoji and Image Playground introduce new ways to customise emojis and generate on-device images within messaging apps. Rolling out with the latest operating system updates, including iOS and iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and VisionOS 2, Apple Intelligence represents a significant milestone in personalised AI experiences, reaffirming Apple's commitment to innovation and privacy.

ChatGPT will be available for free for Apple users ChatGPT integration will be available for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

iPhone users, here's what you will get with iOS 18 update Home Screen Customisation: Apple has introduced several customisable features to the home screen where users can finally change the place of app icons wherever they want. Furthermore, users will also be able to change the app icon colour to match their wallpaper or colour contrast. Control Centre customisation: With iOS 18, iPhone users will now be able to access and place new controls based on their convenience and usability. Additionally, it also comes with a swipe feature where users can toggle between multiple pages of controls. Privacy features: Apple has introduced advanced privacy controls such as app lock which can only be accessed by user's face ID or password. Now, users can also hide their sensitive apps or manage information access to their contacts, apps, and other Bluetooth-connected devices. Messages app: The Messages app has received a bunch of new features to provide users with an interactive user experience. The app now includes a ‘ Tap Back” feature where users can react to specific text messages, schedule messages, text formatting, add text effects, and lastly send messages via satellite connection that uses similar technology as Apple's Emergency SOS feature. Mail app: With iOS 18, the Mail app will be more organised and categorised with new sections such as primary emails, transaction-related emails, promotions, social/news updates emails, and more.

iPhone mirroring! You now can transfer your iPhone to Mac ! iPhone notifications now show up on Mac and you can now have a more immersive experience on the Mac.

Apple AirPods Pro gets voice isolation Apple AirPods Pro now gets a software update with support for voice isolation. You can now have better calling experience in nosiy situations.

Apple Vision Pro headset is now available in 9 more countries Apple fans in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore can pre-order Apple Vision Pro on June 14, and customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K. can pre-order on June 28

Tap to cash! Just hold 2 iPhone together to pay Apple redesigns payments, you can now just hold 2 iPhone togethers to pay!

You can now use Sat Comm with iOS 18 update to connect with SMS Apple takes satellite communication to another level with iOS 18 update- you can now communicate over SMS with the iOS18 even if you have no cellphone reception.

Finally, you can lock apps on iPhone with Face ID With iOS 18 update, you can lock sensitive apps with Face ID to prevent others from checking out what you are up to!

Apple showcases new VisionOS update Apple makes a hard pitch for Vision Pro headset with the new VisionOS update…Umm.. still doesn't have much to make you spend so much money!

More than 2000 apps already available for Apple Vision Pro headset- New software annnounced! Apple announces its first major update for Vision Pro headset with Vision Pro 2nd-gen. For those unaware, there's already over 2000 apps for Vision OS.

Apple CEO Tim Cook now on stage and he starts with Apple TV+ Time for Apple TV+. Yes! That's what CEO Tim Cook kickstarts WWDC 2024 with. We promise to tell you if there's anything interesting! Stay tuned for Apple Intelligence- the big deal of WWDC 2024.

6 big announcements that Apple may make at WWDC 2024 apart from AI Here's a look at some of the anticipated non-AI features slated for iOS 18 this year. 1. Flexible Home Screen Layout Rumours suggest Apple will allow users to freely arrange app icons and widgets on their Home Screen, departing from the current fixed grid setup. This means iPhone users can create personalised layouts with customizable gaps between widgets and app icons, mirroring functionality available on Android. 2. Customisable App Icons iOS 18 is rumoured to introduce the ability to customise app icons system-wide. Users might have the option to alter the colour of app icons, as per reports from Bloomberg. For instance, users could potentially group social apps with blue icons or finance-related apps with green icons. 3. Apple Maps Enhancements Reports indicate that Apple Maps will roll out a new feature allowing users to create custom routes in iOS 18. This empowers iPhone users to craft tailored routes for their journeys, diverging from pre-determined suggestions. Currently, Apple Maps offers multiple route options, but this feature promises more control over travel plans. 4. Revamped Control Center Bloomberg reports hints at a revamped Control Center in iOS 18, featuring an updated music widget and enhanced HomeKit integration. Presently, iOS automatically selects up to six accessories to display in the Home section of Control Center, but customization options are limited. iOS 18 may address this issue, providing users with greater control over displayed controls. 5. Text Effects in Messages iOS 18 is rumoured to introduce support for text effects in the Messages app. This feature would enable users to add animations to individual words within a message, enhancing the messaging experience. 6. Redesigned Settings App Lastly, iOS 18 is said to include a revamped version of the Settings app for iPhone users. The new interface is expected to offer improved organisation and a more powerful search function for easier navigation through settings options. With these anticipated features, iOS 18 promises to deliver a more customisable and user-friendly experience for iPhone users, complementing the advancements in AI technology expected to headline this year's WWDC.

What does Apple WWDC mean? WWDC means Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It is an annual gathering for developers to engage with Apple engineers. Scheduled for June 10 - 14, 2024, this year's event will be streamed online, with some in-person presence on the keynote day, June 10.

What to Expect from Apple WWDC 2024? Apple is anticipated to unveil Apple Intelligence, a revolutionary AI system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as per Bloomberg reports. Apple Intelligence will roll out beta AI functionalities across Apple's platforms and apps, including access to a ChatGPT-like chatbot powered by OpenAI. Emphasis will be on practical features like AI-assisted summaries, reply suggestions, and bolstering Siri's capabilities. This overhaul aims to empower Siri with more app control and cater to applications with broad user appeal. Significant enhancements are expected for Siri, positioning it to better compete with Google Assistant and Alexa. To access Apple Intelligence, users will require devices powered by an M1 chip or newer for iPads and Macs. For iPhones, requirements might be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and the forthcoming iPhone 16 series. Crucially, these AI functionalities will be optional, allowing users to opt-in. Besides the AI announcements, Apple is poised to introduce multiple updates at WWDC 2024, starting June 10. Reports suggest Apple will revamp the "Settings" apps for iOS and macOS, aiming for a cleaner interface, improved organisation, and enhanced search functionality. This makeover extends to the macOS System Settings app. iOS's Control Center will witness notable upgrades, including a new music widget and enhanced smart home appliance controls. The Messages app is slated to receive fresh features, enabling users to animate individual words in their texts and introducing new Tapback icons for reactions. The Photos app will undergo a UI makeover for smoother photo browsing and editing, while the Mail app will receive functional enhancements. Users can also anticipate the ability to customise app icon colours in iOS 18 and freely arrange app icons on the home screen. Furthermore, a new Passwords app and calculator are anticipated to debut on the iPad and Mac. Stay tuned for more updates from Apple WWDC 2024.

Apple Event June 10: How to watch WWDC 2024 live stream How to watch Apple WWDC 2024? The keynote will be lives treamed on multiple platforms for your convenience: Apple's official website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and Apple's YouTube channel. The event starts at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) on June 10th.