 Apple's AI gap in new iPhones disappoints China users as Huawei threat looms | Mobile News

Apple's AI gap in new iPhones disappoints China users as Huawei threat looms

The launch of Apple's iPhone 16 was met with disappointment in China due to its lack of AI features, as competition from Huawei intensified.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Sep 10 2024, 16:12 IST
Apple's AI gap in new iPhones disappoints China users as Huawei threat looms
Apple's iPhone 16 launch faces criticism in China for lacking AI features, amid rising competition from Huawei. (AP)

Apple's new iPhone launch drew scorn on Tuesday for its lack of artificial intelligence features in China, a challenge for the U.S. giant as it battles growing competition from Huawei Technologies in the world's largest smartphone market. 

Apple unveiled its long-awaited, AI-boosted iPhone 16 on Monday, hoping the new features would drive consumers to upgrade amid a slowdown in its smartphone sales, which account for more than half of its total sales.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.75 inches Display Size
₹89,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹119,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • Rose
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹144,900
Check details

But Apple has yet to announce an AI partner in China to power the 16s, and Apple Intelligence, the company's AI software, will be available in Chinese language only next year.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The iPhone 16 launch dominated discussions on Chinese social media on Tuesday, ahead of Huawei's unveiling of a three-way foldable smartphone later in the day.

On Weibo, China's X-like platform, three of the top 10 trending topics were related to the iPhone 16 launch, with AI features among a key topic of discussion. 

The hashtag "iPhone 16 Chinese version doesn't support AI yet" attracted 11.33 million views and over 1,500 comments on Weibo.

"What's the point of buying it if you can't use AI?" wrote one Weibo user.

Another commented, "Without AI as the biggest selling point, it should be half price."

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will cost the same as models they replace. In China, Apple aggressively slashed prices earlier this year, as government restrictions on the use of foreign-branded phones and increased domestic competition weighed on its smartphone sales.

Other users on Weibo compared Apple's launch with Huawei's new phone, due to be released as the Chinese firm seeks to widen its lead over Apple in its home market.    

"Whether iPhone 16 has AI or not doesn't affect me, because I'm going to buy Huawei's tri-fold phone," one Weibo user wrote, underscoring the growing popularity of Huawei's latest models in China that helped it replace Apple as the country's No.3 smartphone vendor in the second quarter.

But some analysts predicted the absence of AI features in the iPhone 16 was unlikely to have a big impact on near term sales.

"Chinese consumers are not yet driven to upgrade by AI capabilities ... However, in the long run, as domestic brands use AI as a key differentiator for their flagship products, it will negatively affect Apple," said Toby Zhu, an analyst at technology market research firm Canalys.

Zhu said Apple needs to localise its offerings and swiftly establish an AI application and service ecosystem in China to remain competitive.

Apple's powerful operating system remains a draw for Chinese consumers, according to Will Wong, an analyst at IDC.   

"The key competitive advantage of Apple is its strong customer stickiness. Thus, the replacement needs of the users of the iPhone 11, 12, or 13 series could still support the sales of Apple in the absence of AI."

"It's still too early to say who will win," Wong said.

Pre-orders for the new iPhone start on Friday in China through online retailers such as JD.com, with deliveries beginning on Sept. 20.

(Reporting by Liam Mo and Casey Hall; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Sonali Paul)

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 16:12 IST
Trending: iphone 15 gets a big price cut in india after iphone 16 launch, it now costs… iphone 16 pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open: order fast if you want yours at launch iphone 15 pro, iphone 13 and other products discontinued after apple event 2024 apple september event 2024: iphone 15 users to get refund after iphone 16 launch; here's how it works iphone 16 launch: iphone 15 to get massive price cut in india, expected to cost just rs… iphone 16 pro must improve in these 3 areas—and i say this after using iphone 15 pro for almost a year iphone 16 pro and iphone 16 pro max launched in india with big price drop compared to iphone 15 pro – details here iphone 16, iphone 16 pro price and storage variants in india announced- all details iphone 16 pro to come in a new brown colour? what we know about coffee and desert titanium iphone 16 series price leaked ahead of big launch event: here’s how much new iphones may cost
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple's AI gap in new iPhones disappoints China users as Huawei threat looms
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests

Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests
GTA 6 release date unchanged for now, Rockstar Games employees deny 2026 delay rumours

GTA 6 release date unchanged for now, Rockstar Games employees deny 2026 delay rumours
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 10: Know steps to redeem codes

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 10: Know steps to redeem codes
GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026

GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets