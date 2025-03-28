Apple's foldable iPhone to use liquid metal Hinge for enhanced durability and crease-free display: Report

Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone, aiming to revolutionise the market with an innovative hinge mechanism. The company is said to incorporate liquid metal technology into the device's hinge, a significant leap from traditional foldable designs. This move follows insights from prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggests the new hinge will enhance both the durability and design of the device.

Advantages of Liquid Metal Hinge

The liquid metal hinge is expected to deliver two major advantages over existing hinge technologies. First, it promises increased durability, extending the overall lifespan of the device. Second, it could reduce the visible crease that has plagued foldable phones, improving the visual appeal of the screen. The crease, a common issue with current foldable devices, not only affects the aesthetic but also contributes to the wear of the display. By addressing this, Apple aims to create a more reliable and attractive product.

Sources indicate that the foldable iPhone will be available in 2026 and is expected to compete directly with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8. Analysts predict Apple's device could come with a price premium, possibly 20 percent higher than Samsung's foldable. The inclusion of a liquid metal hinge could set Apple's offering apart in this competitive high-end market.

Apple's Experience with Liquid Metal

Although liquid metal is not new to Apple, this will be the first time it has used the material in such a significant way. The company has previously utilised liquid metal for smaller components like SIM ejector tools, but the foldable iPhone will showcase its most substantial use of the technology.

Apple's move into the foldable space is set to shake up the market, but the company faces challenges. It will need to prove the reliability of its foldable device, particularly in comparison to the well-established Galaxy Fold series, which has refined its multitasking software and hinge design over multiple generations. While Apple is expected to justify its premium pricing, the new hinge technology may provide the edge it needs to differentiate its foldable from competitors.

The use of liquid metal in the hinge could also push Android manufacturers to explore similar materials in their future foldables. Despite addressing durability, Android devices have not fully tackled the crease issue. As Apple's new hinge technology takes shape, it will be interesting to see how well it performs in the foldable space and whether it influences industry-wide design changes.

Moreover, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report suggests that the foldable iPhone has entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, with mass production expected to begin in the latter half of 2026. Price estimates for the device range between $2,000 and $2,500, with some analysts predicting it could retail as high as $2,300, positioning it as the most expensive iPhone model ever.