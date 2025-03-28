Apple's foldable iPhone to use liquid metal Hinge for enhanced durability and crease-free display: Report

Apple is set to introduce its first foldable iPhone in 2026, featuring a liquid metal hinge that promises improved durability and a crease-free display.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 28 2025, 09:29 IST
Icon
iPhone 16e launched in India: Price, features and all that’s new
Apple's foldable iPhone
1/5 Apple has finally announced its new affordable iPhone in India which is now called iPhone 16e, leaving the SE tag behind forever. The iPhone 16e has been in talks for quite a long time and now it will likely grab much attention for its powerful specification and price which is much lower price than flagship models. But, is the pricing really promising? Let’s check out what the new iPhone 16e looks like and how it adds value to the iPhone 16 series. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 iPhone 16e comes with an iPhone 14-like design as anticipated earlier. The smartphone has a glass build and is protected with a Ceramic Shield on the front. It has also received an IP68 rating, making water and dust-resistant. The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology. It also offers features such as Face ID with TrueDepth camera system, USB-C port, Action Button and more. (Apple )
image caption
3/5 The iPhone 16e is powered by an A18 chip with a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, making it up to 6x faster than the A13 Bionic chip. Alongside the smartphone, Apple also introduced its first in-house Apple silicon, a C1 modem for fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity. Lastly, the smartphone runs on the iOS 18 update, offering all the latest functions including Apple Intelligence features such as the Clean Up tool, Genmoj, Writing tools, and much more. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 For photography, the iPhone 16e has a 48MP Fusion camera with an integrated 2x telephoto lens, offering dual camera functionality with a single rear camera. On the front, it features a TrueDepth selfie camera with autofocus. It also gains the ability to record 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps, fulfilling all the video requirements. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 However, the most debatable part of the iPhone 16e would be the price as it is launched at a starting price of Rs.59990 for a 128GB variant. It also comes with 256GB and 512GB storage options which are priced at Rs.69990 and Rs.89990 respectively. The smartphone is announced in two matte shades of black and white. The iPhone 16e pre-order starts from February 21, and it will officially go on sale from February 28.  (Apple)
Apple's foldable iPhone
icon View all Images
Apple plans to launch a foldable iPhone with a liquid metal hinge for improved durability and design. (HT Tech)

Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone, aiming to revolutionise the market with an innovative hinge mechanism. The company is said to incorporate liquid metal technology into the device's hinge, a significant leap from traditional foldable designs. This move follows insights from prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggests the new hinge will enhance both the durability and design of the device.

Advantages of Liquid Metal Hinge

The liquid metal hinge is expected to deliver two major advantages over existing hinge technologies. First, it promises increased durability, extending the overall lifespan of the device. Second, it could reduce the visible crease that has plagued foldable phones, improving the visual appeal of the screen. The crease, a common issue with current foldable devices, not only affects the aesthetic but also contributes to the wear of the display. By addressing this, Apple aims to create a more reliable and attractive product.

You may be interested in

3% OFF
Apple iPhone 16E
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹58,400Original price:₹59,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now

Also read: iPhone 17 Air thickness compared with iPhone 17 Pro in a new leaked image- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Sources indicate that the foldable iPhone will be available in 2026 and is expected to compete directly with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8. Analysts predict Apple's device could come with a price premium, possibly 20 percent higher than Samsung's foldable. The inclusion of a liquid metal hinge could set Apple's offering apart in this competitive high-end market.

Apple's Experience with Liquid Metal

Although liquid metal is not new to Apple, this will be the first time it has used the material in such a significant way. The company has previously utilised liquid metal for smaller components like SIM ejector tools, but the foldable iPhone will showcase its most substantial use of the technology.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colour variants tipped in a new video: Know what's coming

Apple's move into the foldable space is set to shake up the market, but the company faces challenges. It will need to prove the reliability of its foldable device, particularly in comparison to the well-established Galaxy Fold series, which has refined its multitasking software and hinge design over multiple generations. While Apple is expected to justify its premium pricing, the new hinge technology may provide the edge it needs to differentiate its foldable from competitors.

Also read: iQOO Z10 price tipped ahead of launch on April 11: Know what's expected

The use of liquid metal in the hinge could also push Android manufacturers to explore similar materials in their future foldables. Despite addressing durability, Android devices have not fully tackled the crease issue. As Apple's new hinge technology takes shape, it will be interesting to see how well it performs in the foldable space and whether it influences industry-wide design changes.

Moreover, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report suggests that the foldable iPhone has entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, with mass production expected to begin in the latter half of 2026. Price estimates for the device range between $2,000 and $2,500, with some analysts predicting it could retail as high as $2,300, positioning it as the most expensive iPhone model ever.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 09:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Apple's foldable iPhone to use liquid metal Hinge for enhanced durability and crease-free display: Report
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launching in June with three-phase game rollout: Here’s what fans can expect
PlayStation emulators

5 Top PlayStation emulators for Android to relive classic games anytime, anywhere
Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6: Ex-Rockstar designer reveals key challenges in open world games and how to keep players engaged
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date expected to be announced soon
GTA 6 map mod

Take-Two takes down GTA 6 map mod in GTA 5 over copyright concerns, project abandoned

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets