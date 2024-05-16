Apple's product roadmap leaked: From iPhone SE 4 to foldable iPhone, here's what's in store

A recent leak has surfaced online, purportedly revealing Apple's product roadmap spanning from 2023 to 2027. The leak, shared by noted tipster J. Reve (@Revegnus1), outlines several upcoming releases and feature upgrades expected from the Cupertino-based company in the next few years. Here's an overview of what consumers can anticipate based on the leaked information.

iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 16 Upgrades

According to the leaked roadmap, the much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 is slated for an official launch in 2025. This iteration is rumoured to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 48-megapixel primary camera. Additionally, some models of the iPhone 17, expected next year, are likely to receive upgrades such as 12GB of RAM, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, and a 48-megapixel selfie shooter. These models may also incorporate a Pol-less display, enhancing user experience.

Foldable iPhone and OLED MacBook

In 2026, Apple could introduce its first foldable iPhone, equipped with a 6-inch cover screen, an 8-inch inner display, LLW DRAM, and an under-display IR sensor. Alongside the foldable device, consumers may witness the debut of an OLED MacBook, available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. Moreover, Apple is expected to unveil a 10.9-inch iPad Air and an iPad mini featuring an 8.4-inch OLED display within the same year. An affordable version of the Vision Pro XR headset might also hit the market in 2026.

Future Releases: Foldable iPad and AR Glasses

Looking ahead to 2027, Apple's product lineup could expand further with the introduction of a foldable 20-inch iPad and AR Glasses. The AR Glasses are speculated to boast 1.4-inch RGB screens with MicroOLED or MicroLED panels, offering consumers immersive augmented reality experiences.

While these leaks provide insights into Apple's potential future releases, it's essential to approach them with caution until official announcements are made. As technology enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of these innovative products, only time will tell how accurately these predictions align with Apple's actual roadmap.

