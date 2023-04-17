Astonishing deal! Google Pixel 7 pro price falls to LOWEST at 30250

If capturing great photos is a priority, then the flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro may be one of the ideal choices for you. This phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP camera, and a 12MP camera. Additionally, the Pixel 7 Pro uses the powerful Tensor G2 chipset. Currently, both Flipkart and Amazon are offering attractive discounts, exchange offers, and bank deals on the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage versions of the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Take a look to find the best deal for you.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut on Flipkart

The 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is available on Flipkart with amazing discounts, exchanges, and bank offers. The phone worth Rs. 84999 according to Flipkart price listing can be availed at a discount of 5 percent for Rs. 79999. But wait, if you want a further reduction in the price of the phone, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too. You can get a flat Rs. 9000 off on American Express, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI credit and debit cards.

For exchange, all you need to do is simply exchange your old smartphone. If you opt for the exchange offer on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, you can get a further Rs. 30250 off. Once you avail of the discount, bank offers, and exchange offer, the price of the device can come down to just Rs. 40749.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut on Amazon

Don't want to exchange your old smartphone? Don't fret! This Amazon deal will help you get a good discount. Amazon is also hosting its Blockbuster Value sale which is offering the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 Pro at a discounted rate of Rs. 69570. Plus, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Cards. This will let you bring Google Pixel 7 Pro price for just Rs. 68570.