Asus ROG Phone 9 FE set to launch soon: Here’s what to expect from this budget-friendly smartphone

Asus may be preparing to expand its gaming-focused ROG Phone 9 series with a new variant, the ROG Phone 9 FE. Recent certifications in Malaysia (SIRIM) and Thailand (NBTC) have unveiled a model number “ASUS_AI2401_N,” pointing to the device's existence and suggesting an upcoming launch in these regions. This model number also appeared on the GSMA certification site, adding credibility to the speculation.

What to Expect from the ROG Phone 9 FE

The “FE” in the ROG Phone 9 FE likely stands for “Fan Edition,” hinting at a more budget-friendly version of the ROG Phone 9 lineup. Given the close resemblance in model numbers to the ROG Phone 8, the new variant may share several features with its predecessor while introducing a few differences to reduce costs. One notable expectation is the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which powers other devices in the ROG Phone 9 series. This adjustment could balance performance and affordability.

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.9 inches Display Size

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to only launch in a few countries, report says. Check if India is on the list

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Signature ROG Features

Despite being a more economical option, the ROG Phone 9 FE is likely to retain some hallmark features of the ROG series. Users can expect the inclusion of AirTrigger buttons for enhanced gaming controls, support for AeroActive cooling accessories, and advanced heat dissipation mechanisms. However, whether the device will feature the Anime Vision display on the back remains uncertain.

Also read: Samsung tri-fold smartphone to launch in 2025: Here's what we know

Looking Back at the ROG Phone 8

If the ROG Phone 9 FE closely mirrors the ROG Phone 8, it might arrive with a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E6 AMOLED display, offering a 1-165Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the ROG Phone 8 features LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Its camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP telephoto lens with OIS, and a 32MP front camera.

Also read: Nothing Phone (3a) series launching soon: From release date to specifications, here's what we know so far

The ROG Phone 8 also boasts a 5500mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge and 15W wireless charging, along with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and IP68 water resistance. If the ROG Phone 9 FE incorporates similar features, it could attract gamers looking for a cost-effective yet capable gaming smartphone. With certifications in place, more details about the ROG Phone 9 FE are expected to surface soon.