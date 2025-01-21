Asus ROG Phone 9 FE set to launch soon: Here’s what to expect from this budget-friendly smartphone
Asus may soon unveil the ROG Phone 9 FE, a budget-friendly variant of its popular gaming lineup. Here’s what to expect from this upcoming release.
Asus may be preparing to expand its gaming-focused ROG Phone 9 series with a new variant, the ROG Phone 9 FE. Recent certifications in Malaysia (SIRIM) and Thailand (NBTC) have unveiled a model number “ASUS_AI2401_N,” pointing to the device's existence and suggesting an upcoming launch in these regions. This model number also appeared on the GSMA certification site, adding credibility to the speculation.
What to Expect from the ROG Phone 9 FE
The “FE” in the ROG Phone 9 FE likely stands for “Fan Edition,” hinting at a more budget-friendly version of the ROG Phone 9 lineup. Given the close resemblance in model numbers to the ROG Phone 8, the new variant may share several features with its predecessor while introducing a few differences to reduce costs. One notable expectation is the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which powers other devices in the ROG Phone 9 series. This adjustment could balance performance and affordability.
Signature ROG Features
Despite being a more economical option, the ROG Phone 9 FE is likely to retain some hallmark features of the ROG series. Users can expect the inclusion of AirTrigger buttons for enhanced gaming controls, support for AeroActive cooling accessories, and advanced heat dissipation mechanisms. However, whether the device will feature the Anime Vision display on the back remains uncertain.
Looking Back at the ROG Phone 8
If the ROG Phone 9 FE closely mirrors the ROG Phone 8, it might arrive with a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E6 AMOLED display, offering a 1-165Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the ROG Phone 8 features LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Its camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP telephoto lens with OIS, and a 32MP front camera.
The ROG Phone 8 also boasts a 5500mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge and 15W wireless charging, along with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and IP68 water resistance. If the ROG Phone 9 FE incorporates similar features, it could attract gamers looking for a cost-effective yet capable gaming smartphone. With certifications in place, more details about the ROG Phone 9 FE are expected to surface soon.
