Asus ROG Phone 9 FE specification and key features leaked ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect

Asus is preparing to unveil a new Fan Edition (FE) model of the ROG Phone 9, a less powerful version of its flagship ROG Phone 9 series launched last November. While an official announcement is yet to come, detailed renders and specifications of the ROG Phone 9 FE have surfaced online.

The upcoming ROG Phone 9 FE is expected to closely resemble the standard ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro models, with a few changes in hardware to offer a more affordable option.

ASUS ROG Phone 9 FE: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Sources indicate that the ROG Phone 9 FE will sport a black colour scheme with a textured back panel. The device will have a flat display with a central hole-punch cutout, similar to other ROG Phone 9 models. It will include a triple-camera setup on the rear, accompanied by an LED flash. The phone is expected to run on Android 15 with ROG UI, ensuring a smooth user experience.

The display is anticipated to measure 6.78 inches and use a Samsung Flexible AMOLED LTPO panel with Full HD+ resolution. The display might offer up to a 165Hz refresh rate and reach a peak brightness of 2,500 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). Additionally, the phone could be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The ROG Phone 9 FE is rumoured to feature a triple-camera system on the rear. The primary camera will likely use a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup may also include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the device could have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, the ROG Phone 9 FE will support fast charging up to 65W, along with wireless charging capabilities. While slightly smaller than the batteries in the standard ROG Phone 9 models, this battery should provide enough power for extended gaming sessions. The device is also expected to retain the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack and feature dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio support.

The ROG Phone 9 FE will likely include Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. AirTrigger controls are also expected to be present for an optimised gaming experience. The device will come in a Phantom Black colour variant, and its dimensions are expected to be 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm, with a weight of approximately 225 grams.